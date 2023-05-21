Esquivel makes World Beach Games

ROGELIO “JAY-R” ESQUIVEL booked a ticket to the World Beach Games following his fourth place finish at the International Surfing Association World Longboard Championships held last May 15 in El Salvador.

Esquivel, 26, and surfing out of San Juan in La Union, earned 12.57 points to finish behind two Frenchmen, brothers Edouard (14.33) and Antoine (16.10) Deplero.

“It will be the biggest surfing competition of my entire career and I cannot wait for it,” Esquivel said. “I’ll double or even triple my effort in training because I don’t want to be disappointed.”

Bali is hosting the second edition of the World Beach Games from August 5 to 12 which features 14 sports disciplines.

The Philippines qualified two athletes—Claire Adorna in aqathlon and Jericho Francisco in skateboarding—in the 2019 Doha inaugurals but missed landing a medal.

“I’m very happy and excited to represent our country in the World Beach Games,” said

Esquivel, a surfing instructor turned athlete in San Juan.

United Philippine Surfing Association President Dr. Jose Raul Canlas said Esquivel’s feat in El Salvador put the country in the world surfing map.

Esquivel, he said, could now rank as high as No. 3 or 4 in the world.

“He should be No. 3 or No. 4 in the world—not in Southeast Asia, not in Asia, but the world,” Canlas said. “He’s our EJ Obiena [world No. 3 men’s pole vaulter] in surfing.”

Canlas said Esquivel’s third-place finish earned the Philippines 2,020 points for a copper medal—fourth place—behind gold winner France (3,400), silver medalist Brazil (2,756) and bronze medalist Peru (2,395) in the country rankings.

Ilocos Sur Rep. Ronald Singson and the Philippine Sports Commission supported the El Salvador campaign of the national team coached by Ian Saguan and Manuel Melindo.

Daisy Valdez and Aping Agudo also competed in El Salvador and although they didn’t finish high enough, either has a chance to make the World Games by virtue of the country’s copper finish.