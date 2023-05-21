Digital Walker puts music IQ to the test

Pop quiz, hot shot: What do you get when you mix music, games, musicians, influencers, and tech media people in one space?

Answer: A rocking trivia night.

As Dennis Hopper’s character Howard Payne once said from the blockbuster movie, “Speed,” Digital Walker set the adrenaline rush with pumped-up music trivia questions ranging from music history to incomplete song lyrics at the #DigitalWalkerxMarshallPH #DWPopQuiz.

Lifestyle and music influencers and members of the tech media all converged in hip Makati bistro Your Local on the evening of May 4, 2023 to raise the roof, let their voices be heard, and welcome the latest line of home speakers from acclaimed music gear brand Marshall that promises to bring the big stage home, the Marshall Home Line III featuring the Acton III, Stanmore III, and the Woburn III. The stars of the night were on display for the guests to experience and see the magic for themselves.

The pop, rock, and jam night kicked off with guests sharing their playlists for a chance to win exclusive 60th anniversary merchandise from Marshall, including limited edition tote bag, pick set, enamel pin, and stickers. Lionell Go Macahilig of Manila Bulletin brought home the goods with his playlist “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

The “Never Stop Listening” freedom wall was also filled with responses to the prompt, “I will use my voice to…” Macahilig once again picked up the prize alongside Pinoy Metro Geek Ian Fuentes.

Jac Davies, brand manager for Marshall at Digits Trading Corporation, then took the stage to talk about the Home Line III and all its features. One highlight was the Night Mode of the Woburn III, which, when connected to a television via HDMI, balances the volume level to keep you from disturbing your housemates or neighbors when watching movies or shows at night.

Then came the main event of the evening: the Pop Quiz. Six groups with five members apiece battled it out for the title of DW Pop Quiz Champions. They raced to answer questions from five categories, Jeopardy-style, namely: Gear Here (everything and anything about Marshall), Music IQ (general music knowledge), Guess the Hit (name the song that’s playing), Name the Legend (identify the singer), and What’s the Line (complete the missing lyrics). The team of Raffy Pedrajita, Jam Ancheta, Ian Fuentes, Ataska, and Astrid crushed the competition by challenging with difficult questions about Led Zeppelin, Woodstock, Jon Bon Jovi, and the Home Line III, and answering them one after the other.

DJ Brian provided the jams throughout the night, so there was never a dull moment. Aside from the fun and games, the guests were also given the chance to share the experience with their audience through a special promo that entitles customers to a P500 discount on the Marshall Home Line III using unique promo codes.

Bring the Big Stage Home

Music brings people together, and what better way to explore this than to fill the night with booming sound courtesy of the latest, re-engineered Marshall home speakers to date. The powerful Home Line III speakers sport a wider stereo soundstage for a more immersive listening experience. Marshall has taken its six decades of sound knowledge and combined it with the iconic design for a loud statement that sets the speakers apart. The speakers tout balanced sound, with crisp, soaring treble and controlled, rumbling bass, thanks to its tweeters angled outwards and updated waveguides.

The Small But Mighty Workhorse

First in the lineup is the Acton III, proving that loud things can come in small packages. Acton III is the most discreet Bluetooth speaker in the home line-up but still with a wider soundstage than its predecessor. It delivers all the room-filling Marshall signature sound you’d expect from a home speaker and comes in three colors: black, cream, and brown, to perfectly fit your style.

ACTON III

DIMENSIONS: 260 x 170 x 150 mm / 10.24 x 6.69 x 5.91 in

WEIGHT: 2.85 KG /6.28 LB

COLOURWAYS: Black, Cream, Brown

POWER AMPLIFIERS: One 30 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer,

Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters

MAX SPL: 95 dB @ 1 m

FREQUENCY RANGE: 45–20,000 Hz

PRICE: P18,990

The Legendary One

Taking the middle, and center stage of the home lineup, Stanmore III has an even wider soundstage than its predecessor and brings expansive Marshall sound in a home audio frame that sits proudly anywhere in your home. It may have an updated, cleaner look but Stanmore III has never felt more Marshall. Choose the finish that fits you – original Black, vintage Cream or relaxed Brown.

STANMORE III:

DIMENSIONS: 350 x 203 x 188 mm / 13.78 x 8.00 x 7.40 in

WEIGHT: 4.25 KG / 9.37 LB

COLOURWAYS: Black, Cream, Brown

POWER AMPLIFIERS: One 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer,

Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters

MAX SPL: 97 dB @ 1 m

FREQUENCY RANGE: 45–20,000 Hz

PRICE: P25,990

The Powerful Performer

A powerful newcomer, the booming Woburn III has been re-engineered with a new three-way driver system which delivers greater clarity whether you use it as home audio, or as a TV speaker. Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of this Bluetooth speaker, delivering you the very best from home audio in a black or cream body.

WOBURN III:

DIMENSIONS: 400 x 317 x 203 mm / 15.75 x 12.48 x 7.99 in

WEIGHT: 7.45 KG / 16.42 LB

COLOURWAYS: Black, Cream

POWER AMPLIFIERS: One 90 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer,

Two 15W Class D amplifiers for the mids, Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers

for the tweeters

MAX SPL: 100.5 dB @ 1 m

FREQUENCY RANGE: 35–20,000 Hz

PRICE: P39,990

Never stop listening with Marshall! The Acton III, Stanmore III, and Woburn III are available at Digital Walker retail stores nationwide, its official website at https://digitalwalker.ph/ and online stores at Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

About Marshall

Marshall is a true rock legend. A distinct and expressive sound combined with an iconic stage presence that has inspired music fans around the world for over five decades. This unparalleled amount of wisdom has been distilled and fused into every part of Marshall headphones and speakers. Nothing has been compromised when expanding the Marshall heritage of big stage performance to the individual enjoyment of good music.

The legacy began in a small Hanwell drum shop in 1962, where Jim Marshall sought to give a bunch of then-local guitarists the sound they wanted – a sound that was harder, crunchier and more rich. The result was the JTM45, an amp that reverberated with a sound that was much heavier than anything ever heard before. In a twist of rock and roll fate – those guitarists, much like the Marshall name, would go on to revolutionize music forever.