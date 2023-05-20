Zamboanga City quarterly allots ₧100M for elderly social amelioration program

ZAMBOANGA CITY—The city government is allocating P100 million per quarter for the social amelioration program (SAP) of bonafide senior citizens here.

Uldarico Fabian, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) assistant chief, said Tuesday the social amelioration payment for senior citizens is a new program of the city government and will take effect in the second quarter of this year.

Fabian said there are 100,000 identified beneficiaries and each will receive P1,000 per quarter. The beneficiaries are all registered with the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs and are members of the local Federation of Senior Citizens’ Association of the Philippines.

“All senior citizens with or without social pension and other types of remuneration are entitled to receive the SAP,” Fabian said. “A senior citizen may still be employed at the age of 60 and above, yet he or she remains covered under the program.”

The mode of payment is through a direct cash distribution scheme every quarter, to be facilitated by the city treasurer’s office. The CSWDO will schedule the payout per barangay in coordination with the city mayor’s office.

Fabian said the city government’s SAP is in line with the government’s fulfillment of its obligation to look after the welfare of the most vulnerable sector of society through social protection. PNA

