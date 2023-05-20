The Bellevue Manila makes a huge step towards sustainability

byBMPlus
May 20, 2023
The Bellevue Manila has made a huge and green step towards sustainability by creating its own clean and green protocols on waste management and carbon imprint-free operations.

The 5-star hotel aims to promote a sustainable lifestyle to guests and their associates as they take part in helping change the world. Their sustainability initiatives and green practices include Urban Farming, Energy Conservation, Paperless Processing, and the Minimization of Single-Use-Plastic, to name a few.

The Bellevue Manila also has its vegetable garden located on the roof deck of the hotel. This is where they produce their own lettuce, pechay, bok choy, mint leaves, basil, coriander, and other vegetables, making the farm-to-table concept a reality for their diners.

