PLDT-Smart’s dynamic learning program boosts student development

THE PLDT and Smart-backed Central Visayan Institute Foundation-Dynamic Learning Program (CVIF-DLP) provided a huge lift to Sophia School in Meycauayan, Bulacan in overcoming the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“The CVIF-DLP is designed to complement the teaching strategy of the Department of Education [DepEd]. This learning delivery method helps develop independent learners,” said Stephanie Orlino, AVP and head of Stakeholder Management at PLDT and Smart.

Orlino shared that Sophia School had a rousing headstart. It began implementing the pandemic-tested teaching pedagogy back in 2010 for Grades 7 and 10. In 2020, when the health crisis forced schools to switch to alternative methods of teaching, the school had an existing platform that students and teachers were already familiar with.

“The program helped teachers to multitask, since our students can study independently or with little teacher intervention. It gave me more time to improve my CVIF-DLP Learning Activity Sheets [LAS] and prepare for the next lesson. I was able to teach two classes simultaneously,” said Lorna Darilag who is a teacher of 26 years at Sophia School.

“Our students say they’re more focused on their lessons because of CVIF-DLP. They also credit the program for helping them develop time management skills,” added Eleonor Dela Vega who is the school’s CVIF-DLP lead coordinator.

Meanwhile, Grade-10 student Loraine Angelica Natividad cited the program’s benefits: “The CVIF-DLP LAS sharpened my reading comprehension skills. Accomplishing [them] before lectures helped me understand the topics better.”

Kristen Claire Labuday, also a Grade-10 pupil, concurred with Natividad: “Copying the CVIF-DLP LAS help me retain information better, since they talk about one specific topic at a time. I also use [them] as exam reviewers.”

The program has reached more than 1,000 schools around the nation through workshops, and has trained more than 15,000 teachers since PLDT and Smart started supporting such in 2010.

CVIF-DLP highlights PLDT and Smart’s efforts in providing access to inclusive quality education for all to help build a “MATATAG” or “strong” nation, as advocated by the DepEd.