CCA Manila inaugurates new Bonifacio Global City campus

THE Center for Culinary Arts (CCA Manila) proudly announces the opening of its newest campus located in one of the prime business districts in Metro Manila: Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Home to hundreds of chefs, culinary enthusiasts and entrepreneurs whose culinary dreams became a reality with the school’s rigorous, hands-on, and world-class curriculum, incoming CCA Manila students will benefit from the new BGC campus, which features individual kitchen stations fitted with top kitchen and appliance brands.

“We are very excited to welcome students [in our new BGC campus],” said Chef Philip John Golding, the center’s culinary director. “Part of this dynamic district will be CCA Manila, which will give passionate individuals who have a dream [of becoming] a professional chef, baker or even an all-around ‘home cook’ the chance to truly learn from the best chef instructors and industry-leading curriculum.”

CCA Manila shapes its curriculum to meet the demand of real-world kitchens in hotels, resorts, restaurants, cruise ships and commissaries, among others. Students would not only be able to prepare food, but also create innovative dishes, master various techniques, operate the kitchen effectively, learn ways to do sustainable sourcing and of course, be proud of elevating Filipino cuisine.

“CCA Manila aims to remain competitive in the culinary education field. Aside from individual kitchen stations, each student will be provided with access to online tools and references, plus quality ingredients and mentorship,” added Golding.

Culinary education is not for the faint of heart, but it is all worth it if one is pursuing a passion for cooking. There will be long hours in the kitchen, intensive instructions, and culinary challenges, but CCA Manila will be there to equip learners with necessary skills to conquer the culinary foodscape and at the same time, help provide a deeper appreciation for food as culture, art and health.

For those looking to become a professional chef, planning to open a food-related enterprise, even just to pursue cooking as a serious weekend hobby, or want a break from all the stress of office work, CCA Manila’s central location in BGC should be their next destination. Visit http://www.cca-manila.edu.ph, e-mail talktous@cca-manila.edu.ph or @ccamanila on Facebook and Instagram for queries.

The story of CCA Manila began with a vision of heightening the quality of culinary education in the country, and in the process elevating Filipino cuisine, talent and ingenuity on the world stage. Since opening its doors more than 25 years ago, it is constantly innovating, adapting to the times and setting trends, while continuously producing the best culinarians and “chef-preneurs.”