Top bank funds operation of cleft patients in Palawan

ALIGNED with the key pillars of its mission to enrich lives and build communities, Security Bank participated in Operation Smile’s medical mission to provide surgical and comprehensive care for cleft patients at the Narra Municipal Hospital in Palawan City. The mission, led by Operation Smile Philippines (OSP), in partnership with Security Bank, Coral Bay Nickel Corp., Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp., and Colgate-Palmolive Philippines sent 48 specialist cleft care volunteers including surgeons, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, orthodontists, nurses and speech pathologists to administer the treatments needed.

“Since 2020, Security Bank has been a partner that we can always count on. Its mission of Better Banking goes beyond financial services. It also supports the advocacies of various non-government organizations such as Operation Smile, whose ultimate goal is to improve the lives of Filipinos who are suffering from cleft conditions,” says Emiliano Romano, Operation Smile Philippines executive director.

Security Bank and OSP have been working together to elevate the quality of life of those suffering from cleft conditions. Their joint initiatives have included cleft awareness campaigns, the Nutrition Pilot Program, and the First Swing for Smiles Golf tournament.

“We applaud Operation Smile’s 40 years of helping Filipinos in need of cleft treatments. OSP’s programs are very much aligned with our advocacies, which include health and wellness. We’re proud to support OSP and make a difference in the communities where we operate,” says Sanjiv Vohra, president and CEO at Security Bank.

In 2022, Security Bank (www.securitybank.com/sustainability) donated P1.4 million to OSP to build 14 consultation rooms at the Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence. The rooms will benefit 10,000 patients over the next five years, allowing for an environment that will foster safe and quality cleft surgery and care. OSP targets construction completion by end 2023.