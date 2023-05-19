Top bank funds operation of cleft patients in Palawan

byBusinessMirror
May 19, 2023
2 minute read
One of the cleft patients receiving post-surgery care from the Palawan surgical team.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ALIGNED with the key pillars of its mission to enrich lives and build communities, Security Bank participated in Operation Smile’s medical mission to provide surgical and comprehensive care for cleft patients at the Narra Municipal Hospital in Palawan City. The mission, led by Operation Smile Philippines (OSP), in partnership with Security Bank, Coral Bay Nickel Corp., Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp., and Colgate-Palmolive Philippines sent 48 specialist cleft care volunteers including surgeons, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, orthodontists, nurses and speech pathologists to administer the treatments needed.

“Since 2020, Security Bank has been a partner that we can always count on. Its mission of Better Banking goes beyond financial services. It also supports the advocacies of various non-government organizations such as Operation Smile, whose ultimate goal is to improve the lives of Filipinos who are suffering from cleft conditions,” says Emiliano Romano, Operation Smile Philippines executive director.

Security Bank and OSP have been working together to elevate the quality of life of those suffering from cleft conditions. Their joint initiatives have included cleft awareness campaigns, the Nutrition Pilot Program, and the First Swing for Smiles Golf tournament.

“We applaud Operation Smile’s 40 years of helping Filipinos in need of cleft treatments. OSP’s programs are very much aligned with our advocacies, which include health and wellness. We’re proud to support OSP and make a difference in the communities where we operate,” says Sanjiv Vohra, president and CEO at Security Bank.

In 2022, Security Bank (www.securitybank.com/sustainability) donated P1.4 million to OSP to build 14 consultation rooms at the Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence. The rooms will benefit 10,000 patients over the next five years, allowing for an environment that will foster safe and quality cleft surgery and care. OSP targets construction completion by end 2023.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

Of family hurt and healing

VETERAN actor Tony Boy dela Rea, who previously worked with seasoned director Elwood Perez back in the 1970s and 1980s, plays a starring role in his new movie, Paghilom. Now a movie producer, together with his sister Avelina dela Rea, former commissioner of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), they have set up a new movie outfit called Cine Silang.

byBusinessMirror
May 19, 2023
Read more

When the best just isn’t good enough

“A COUNTRY Brand is built on two main pillars—business and tourism. Within those two clearly defined categories, you cover all the different elements that make up a Country Brand,” said international communications expert Didier Lagae. “Business covers living and working, investing and exporting. Meanwhile, the high volume of income that tourism contributes each year to the GDP [gross domestic product] of most countries, makes it a strategic sector that governments usually can’t afford to ignore,” said the multiawarded public relations professional in an interview with PR Week on February 18, 2021.

byMa. Stella F. Arnaldo
May 19, 2023