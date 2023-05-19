Lagundi is a popular natural remedy in the Philippines and has become one of the most widely-used herbal remedies in the country. Those who are familiar with it might have heard that alleviating the symptoms of cough is one of the more well-known benefits of lagundi.

Although there are many claims about the medicinal value of lagundi, there are those who may be skeptical about its advantages and may want to know if there are also any adverse reactions to it.

Read on for a list of some of the benefits and side effects of using lagundi, the common ways of preparing lagundi for use, and the precautions that health professionals want consumers to keep in mind.

Uses of Lagundi in the Philippines

Vitex negundo L., more commonly known in the Philippines as lagundi, is a five-leaved shrub that typically grows in humid and arid countries around Asia and Africa.

Historically, lagundi has long been used as an herbal home remedy by Filipinos hoping to reap its medicinal properties. These include the treatment of cough, colds, and fever. In addition, lagundi has always been traditionally used to treat wounds, rheumatism, ulcers, and even snake bites.

Lagundi is very common and widely distributed in the Philippines. This could be one of the reasons it’s considered as one of the most important herbal medicines in the country.

Dr. Cecilia Maramba-Lazarte, MD, MScID, MScCT, who is director of the Institute of Herbal Medicine at the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH), also noted that lagundi is beneficial to the general public as “cheap medication.”

Health Benefits of Lagundi

The active components identified in lagundi include antihistamines such as Chrysoplenol D, luteolin, and isoorientin. Lagundi is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties.

Treating Cough and Asthma with Lagundi

Those who are experiencing cough and asthma may opt to take a lagundi decoction to ease their symptoms.

A lagundi decoction is basically a mixture of lagundi leaf extracts and water. This is prepared by boiling around half a cup of lagundi leaves in two glasses of water for at least 15 minutes. Afterwards, the water is drained to separate the leaves from the lagundi decoction or lagundi tea.

Patients with symptoms of cough (such as those with mild to moderate bronchitis) may drink half a glass of the lagundi decoction thrice a day to help facilitate phlegm discharge.

On the other hand, those who are suffering from asthma may slightly increase their lagundi decoction to a third of a glass. This amount can also be consumed up to thrice a day.

Treating Fever with Lagundi

The benefits of drinking lagundi tea can also be experienced by patients with fever. For this, half a glass of the lagundi decoction can be taken every three hours. Patients may also drink the decoction as needed.

Treating Toothache with Lagundi

Some people may even use lagundi to alleviate pain that they may feel in their teeth. A patient may drink half a glass of lagundi decoction every three hours until the pain subsides.

Treating Headache with Lagundi

Lagundi leaves may also be crushed to create a poultice for headache relief. Before the leaves are crushed, they are first heated over a fire until they slightly wilt. The poultice is then applied to the forehead and temples using a bandage, which is changed around every four hours.

Treating Diarrhea with Lagundi

Other parts of the lagundi plant can be used for treating symptoms of diarrhea as well. Apart from its leaves, lagundi flowers can also be prepared in the same manner to create a decoction. This mixture of flower extracts can be taken until symptoms decrease.

Treating COVID-19 with Lagundi

A 2021 study has found that using lagundi against COVID-19 was effective in decreasing mild symptoms. This was especially observed when it came to anosmia (loss of the sense of smell) and influenza-like symptoms, such as colds, sore throat, and body fatigue.

The study involved a lagundi formulation created under the National Integrated Research Program on Medicinal Plants (NIRPROMP) and was conducted by the University of the Philippines-Manila (UPM) with the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Clinical trials on patients without comorbidities showed that lagundi can provide overall relief to COVID-19 patients.

Because of these promising results, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) concluded that lagundi presents itself as a safe treatment for the mild symptoms of COVID-19 and suggested a dosage of 300-600mg to be given thrice a day, for a span of 10 days.

Precautions and Side Effects When Using Lagundi

However, the DOST has warned the public against using the results of their COVID-19 research as basis for using lagundi “in any form or product other than the one used or tested during the trial.”

According to Dr. Maramba-Lazarte, their study “only focused on evaluating the NIRPROMP formulation of the Lagundi syrup and tablet for mild COVID-19.” Accordingly, there have no other endorsements for any lagundi products.

Other researchers also believe that additional studies on lagundi may be needed. For instance, a separate study on the medicinal value of lagundi observed that there is no evidence to suggest that lagundi can be used as a supplementary treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Yet another study has noted some side effects which may be caused by lagundi-based medicine. Patients with asthma who took lagundi tablets reported adverse effects such as vomiting and peeling of the skin on the palms. They also experienced increased frequency of urination.

Consult a Physician Before Taking Lagundi

In general, however, lagundi is considered safe. It has been traditionally used in the Philippines for centuries to treat various types of ailments, most notably those with symptoms of cough.

Lagundi is even safe for pregnant women. However, exercising caution is still needed, and it is also not recommended for expectant mothers to take lagundi for more than one week. Consulting an obstetrician on the application of lagundi is essential as well even after the mother gives birth and begins to breastfeed.

Despite the potential benefits that lagundi may offer, Dr. Ellese P. Say, MD, notes that it’s still considered as an alternative medicine. It may have minimal effects, but it’s “not the same as your prescription medication,” she says.

In addition, lagundi may only treat mild symptoms. It’s always best to consult with a personal internal medicine doctor or pediatrician before use; this is important since recommendations to adopt lagundi for medicinal purposes are applied on a case-to-case basis.