ST Telemedia building data center in Fairview

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)-Philippines said Thursday it is expanding its footprint in Asia, as it develops what it claims to be its “largest and most interconnected carrier-neutral data center” in the Philippines.

A joint venture between Globe Telecom Inc., Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Singapore), the company is building a data center in Fairview, Quezon City.

The new data center campus, STT Fairview, will comprise over 83,000 square meters of gross floor area across four buildings, offering a development potential of 124 megawatts of IT load capacity once fully built out. It is strategically positioned within Quezon City with access to nearby substations, as well as critical telecommunications, transportation links and logistics, business and industry hubs.

“With the Philippine digital industry set to grow at a projected compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 20 percent through 2030, we are seeing rapidly growing demand for high-quality colocation services in the Philippines as both cloud service providers and enterprises alike continually expand their business platforms to meet consumers’ evolving demand for low-latency digital services,” STT GDC Philippines CEO Carlomagno E. Malana said.

Given this, the company is bullish that it can capture the fresh demand for such services.

“We are confident that we will be able to capture new demand while helping our customers meet their own sustainability ambitions with this new and differentiated data center capacity. This also presents an opportunity to nurture local talent in digital and green skills that will be much needed in the future,” Malana said.

Sustained growth is projected across Asean, and the Philippines’ digital economy is seen to be a forerunner, with e-commerce expected to propel the country’s gross merchandise value (GMV) to $35 billion in 2025. The Philippine digital economy is also expected to grow twice as fast as GDP through 2030.

“With the Philippines’s digital transformation gaining headway, STT GDC’s new facility will be an important addition in the data center space in the country, where the market is underserved. This will provide crucial support for the growing digital industry not just in the country but also in the region and will set a new standard of sustainability-driven data centers in the Philippines,” said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest L. Cu.

The new data center campus will cater to both hyperscalers and enterprises, providing flexible and scalable low latency colocation options that are also sustainably built and operated.

STT GDC Philippines already operates five data centers with a total IT capacity of 22MW, with more than 95 percent of its power coming from renewable energy sources.