Sofia, Allen explore the world of lucid dreaming in digital series

byBusinessMirror
May 19, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

FOLLOWING their successful team-up in their first-ever primetime series Luv is: Caught in His Arms, Sparkle talents Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay are set to solidify their love team via GMA Public Affairs’ digital drama series In My Dreams, which airs online beginning May 18.

The six-part narrative series follows the story of Sari (Sofia), a certified NBSB who feels she has no control over anything in her life. One day, she stumbles upon an article about lucid dreaming and attempts to achieve it until she finally does. In her dream, she meets a handsome young man named Jecoy (Allen). With her consistent lucid dreaming, the two reunite each night and eventually fall in love.

Will the romance she found in her dreams become a reality? With the unique storyline, Sofia and Allen welcomed the chance for them to explore their roles.

“[It was] really enjoyable kasi since kakaiba nga po ’yung kwento, nakapag-explore [ako] ng kakaibang acting style,” shares Sofia. “Mas na-realize ko po na may mga kailangan [at pwede] pa akong gawin kasi maganda ’yung twist ng kuwento,” says Allen.

Joining Team Jolly are fellow Sparkle artists Elijah Alejo, Cheska Fausto, Tanya Ramos, Juancho Trivino and Sanya Lopez. Adding excitement to the romance-magic realism series are content creators Ashley Rivera, Christian Antolin, Berniecular, Alexis Vines, and Prince Adrian Dagdag.

In My Dreams is from the team behind the hit series The Lost Recipe. This latest digital series airs from Tuesday to Thursday at 6 pm on GMA Public Affairs’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

When the best just isn’t good enough

“A COUNTRY Brand is built on two main pillars—business and tourism. Within those two clearly defined categories, you cover all the different elements that make up a Country Brand,” said international communications expert Didier Lagae. “Business covers living and working, investing and exporting. Meanwhile, the high volume of income that tourism contributes each year to the GDP [gross domestic product] of most countries, makes it a strategic sector that governments usually can’t afford to ignore,” said the multiawarded public relations professional in an interview with PR Week on February 18, 2021.

byMa. Stella F. Arnaldo
May 19, 2023
Read more

Top bank funds operation of cleft patients in Palawan

ALIGNED with the key pillars of its mission to enrich lives and build communities, Security Bank participated in Operation Smile’s medical mission to provide surgical and comprehensive care for cleft patients at the Narra Municipal Hospital in Palawan City. The mission, led by Operation Smile Philippines (OSP), in partnership with Security Bank, Coral Bay Nickel Corp., Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp., and Colgate-Palmolive Philippines sent 48 specialist cleft care volunteers including surgeons, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, orthodontists, nurses and speech pathologists to administer the treatments needed.

byBusinessMirror
May 19, 2023
Read more

Of family hurt and healing

VETERAN actor Tony Boy dela Rea, who previously worked with seasoned director Elwood Perez back in the 1970s and 1980s, plays a starring role in his new movie, Paghilom. Now a movie producer, together with his sister Avelina dela Rea, former commissioner of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), they have set up a new movie outfit called Cine Silang.

byBusinessMirror
May 19, 2023