SMDC celebrates the topping-off of Sail Residences

The Philippines’ fastest-growing real estate developer, SM Development Corporation (SMDC), marked a significant milestone in the construction of its premier development in the Mall of Asia Complex, Sail Residences, with a topping-off ceremony held last April 28, 2023.

One of the properties showcased in SMDC’s newest “Step Into Luxury” campaign with Korean superstar Lee Minho, Sail Residences is a master-planned residential community that offers panoramic views of the MOA Complex and the Manila Bay from the property’s Garden View Deck. It will also allow residents access to a vast selection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment spots, such as the SM Mall of Asia, SMX Convention Center, and Mall of Asia Arena.

The 2.2-hectare development is conveniently located right within the lifestyle and business district of the Mall of Asia Complex. Aside from the leisure strip, residents can achieve a work-life balance as they are in the vicinity of the sought-after office spaces in E-Com Towers, designed by international firm AECOM and are built to serve the growing office market from both local and international corporations.

This modern community caters to young couples, upgrading families, and even young professionals who want to live in an abode distinct from any other. Being in a prime location, the development of the Pasay Monorail—which will connect the Mall of Asia Complex to several modes of transportation, including the MRT-3’s Taft station and LRT-1’s EDSA station—and the EDSA busways, will provide seamless travel options to residents to key places in the metro.

Indulge in luxury and serenity at Sail Residences’ stunning Balinese clubhouse, a perfect venue to hold your family’s most momentous occasions.

On the inside, Sail Residences is inspired by international seaside resorts and luxurious waterfront homes, with sailboat deck-inspired architecture. The ocean-themed furnishings and amenities aim to bring the luxury cruise atmosphere closer to home.

Whether one is in the mood for lounging at the pool areas, going for a swim after a long day, or just leisurely strolling along the Pacific Park, Sail Residences has a lot more to offer than what can be expected from a modern vertical residence.

Integrating the elements and colors of the seas and the beach, Sail Residences is definitely a sight to behold. The residential property’s architecture incorporates the fluid shapes and curves of waves, giving residents the unique feeling of relaxation as only the ocean can. No wonder the residential property already won the Best Condominium Architectural Design (Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022) and Best High-End Condominium (Carousell Property Awards 2022).

Step into luxury at SMDC’s Sail Residences, and be one with the sand, sea, and sky at the heart of Pasay City.

