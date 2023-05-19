SM Foundation’s program set to help upskill local farmers

SM Foundation, Inc. (SMFI) has taken another step in its mission to enhance the agriculture and entrepreneurial skills of farmers. The organization recently launched the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture Program (KSK-SAP) across various locations in Calabarzon.

Beginning with its launch in Padre Garcia, Batangas on April 13, 2023, the program has since been extended to Silang, Cavite, Batangas City, San Pablo, Laguna, and Calamba City. SMFI is also set to provide free agri-skills training to local farmers in other parts of the region to help other beneficiaries uplift their families and communities.

Empowering local farmers



The local farmer-beneficiaries will undergo a two-phased program, spearheaded by its partner school Moca Family Farm RLearning Center, Inc.



The said program kicked off with an immersive 14-week training program, designed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge in agriculture. The modular training curriculum covers topics on the latest agri-technology updates, capacity building, financial literacy, product development, and market opportunities. Through these comprehensive modules, KSK-SAP aims to empower and enhance farmers’ agricultural practices and explore avenues for sustainable growth.

KSK farmers in Batangas begin their training.

As a highlight of the program’s first phase, KSK-SAP farmers will join the SM Sunday Market, a collaborative initiative between SM Foundation and SM Supermalls. This platform offers trainees a valuable opportunity to showcase their agricultural produce and gain firsthand experience in institutional selling. Through this market opportunity, participants can not only generate income but also cultivate their expertise and experience in the sales and marketing aspects of their agri-businesses.



To prepare for the second phase of the program, SMFI will also assist the farmers in formalizing their respective groups. To boost their earning capactiy and contribution to economic growth, the foundation will support them in creating a sustainable and profitable farming community through the assistance of its partner agencies.



KSK-SAP originated from the vision of SMFI’s founder Henry “Tatang” Sy Sr. to establish a sustainable initiative that would uplift the farming skills, food security, and livelihood know-how of low-income Filipino farmers. Over the years, the program has evolved into a comprehensive training program that generates opportunities for skills development, employment, and livelihood.

KSK farmers join the training in Cavite

Since its inception in 2007, KSK-SAP has helped more than 28,000 marginalized farmers from rural and urban areas across the country, fueling their entrepreneurial and farming capabilities. As a result, some of the program’s graduates have turned into seasonal suppliers for the SM group and other local markets.



SM Foundation’s KSK-SAP is conducted in partnership with SM Supermalls, TESDA, DA, DSWD, DOST, DTI, DOT and partner farm schools.