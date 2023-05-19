SM City Bataan, first mall in the province opens May 19

byBMPlus
May 19, 2023
The 83rd SM mall and the first in the Bataan province, SM City Bataan is located at Lerma St., Brgy. Ibayo, City of Balanga
SM City Bataan, the 83rd SM mall and the first mall in the province of Bataan, opened May 19.

Leading the ceremonial ribbon cutting are (L-R) SM Engineering Design and Development Corp. President Hans T. Sy Jr, SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan, Bataan Vice Governor Cristina M. Garcia, His Excellency Most Rev. Ruperto Santos, D.D. Bishop of Balanga, Vice Mayor City of Balanga Vianca Lita Gozon, 2nd District Representative Albert S. Garcia, SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey C. Lim, and Super Value Inc. President Herbert T. Sy.

