OKBet signs up as broadcast sponsor of Cignal TV’s coverage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

FILIPINO fans will not be missing out on the biggest basketball tournament of the year as OKBet sponsors Cignal TV’s broadcast of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

OKbet will be present in Cignal TV’s broadcast across different platforms, including free-to-air television on TV5 and One Sports and Pay TV on One Sports+ and OTT C-Play.

The sponsorship agreement was formalized Thursday at the Black Olive Restaurant and Events Hall in Pasig City.

Among those who attended were OKBet Assistant Business Director, PertereanBriñas; OKBet Brand Director, Christopher Cañadella; Cignal TV Vice President for Content Innovations, Solutions, and Channel Sales, Eric Centeno; and TV5 Cluster Head, Jackie Dulog.

Centeno said that it will be a “very extensive coverage” of the games, which will be played in three host countries this year, namely the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“We welcome, acknowledge, and thank OKBet [as] one of our first broadcast sponsors for this monumental event,” the media firm exec remarked. “We are looking forward to a fruitful relationship and beneficial partnership moving forward,” he added.

OKBet, Cignal TV aim to make the hardcourt action more accessible to the passionate fans at home, especially now that the country is hosting FIBA once again after over four decades.

32 teams, allocated into eight groups of four, are competing this year for the much-coveted Naismith Trophy. The Philippine men’s national basketball team Gilas Pilipinas will play in Group A, joining Angola, the Dominican Republic, and Italy.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is set to kick off on August 25 at the Philippine Arena.