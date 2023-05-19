NU-NS gals eye playoffs berth

NATIONAL University-Nazareth School (NU-NS) try to complete a group sweep to formalize its entry to the playoffs in the last elimination play date of the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

NU-NS, the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines juniors champion, is 2-0 won-lost in Group A, the same record held by Bacolod Tay Tung High School, California Academy and Naga College Foundation in Groups B, C and D, respectively.

They are heavily favored to advance to the crossover quarterfinals starting with NU-NS’ bid against Gracel Christian College Foundation (1-1) at 9 a.m.

California Academy battles Arellano University (1-1) at 12 p.m., Naga tests the mettle of Emilio Aguinaldo College-Immaculate Conception Academy (0-2) at 3:30 p.m. and Bacolod clashes with Kings’ Montessori School (1-1) at 5 p.m.

The matches pitting La Salle Zobel (1-1) against University of Santo Tomas (1-1) at 10:30 a.m. in Group D and La Salle Lipa (1-1) against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (0-2) at 2 p.m. in Group A are also scheduled on Saturday.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals of the 16-team tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner.