NegoSentro Media appoints editor-in-chief, launches ‘Kuya Mark’ video podcast

In an exciting development for the Auto & Tech space, NegoSentro Media has appointed experienced automotive industry professional Mark Saberola as the new Editor-in-Chief for their Auto & Tech website. Alongside this, they are introducing a fresh video podcast series, featuring Saberola, who will adopt the persona of “Kuya Mark”.

Mark Saberola, also known as “The Talyer Mentor,” brings to his new role at NegoSentro Media’s Auto & Tech platform an exceptional breadth of expertise in the automotive business. From his early career at Ford Motor Company to establishing the successful ValuePlus Auto Service franchise, Saberola’s career trajectory exemplifies a unique blend of hands-on experience and leadership acumen. Further bolstering his credentials is his technology startup, AutoServed, which reflects his profound grasp of innovation and technology within the automotive sector. Saberola’s diverse insights and experiences are set to make a significant contribution to NegoSentro Media’s Auto & Tech platform.

The podcast will feature enlightening conversations with personalities from both the auto and tech spaces, as well as other areas of interest. Saberola’s goal is to create a platform for diverse voices, promoting innovation, industry insights, and inspiring success stories.

The Kuya Mark video podcast will be a highlight of Saberola’s role at NegoSentro. The twice-monthly podcast will cover a broad spectrum of topics, from insider insights into the auto industry to discussions on tech innovations and beyond. Each episode, lasting approximately 8-10 minutes, will feature Saberola’s engaging style and in-depth knowledge, making it a must-watch for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Homer Nievera, NegoSentro’s Chief Digipreneur, said, “Mark is the perfect choice for me. Besides being a co-alumnus at the Asian Institute of Management, his years of balanced experience in the motoring industry are commendable. We are thrilled to have Mark spearhead this new initiative. His knack for engaging storytelling, will make ‘Kuya Mark’ a standout addition to our lineup of digital content.”

Saberola expressed his excitement about this new venture: “I’m thrilled to join NegoSentro Media and launch the Kuya Mark podcast. It’s a fantastic platform to share insights, engage with our audience, and discuss anything and everything about cars and the tech space.”

“We have been searching for a year now for an EIC for our motoring niche, and Mark is a perfect fit. As someone who’s well-versed in both motoring and tech, he will drive the publication to new heights,” adds Nievera.

NegoSentro Media’s appointment of Saberola and the launch of the Kuya Mark podcast are strategic steps to enhance their Auto & Tech content, offering a fresh and engaging perspective to their audience. Stay tuned for the inaugural episode of Kuya Mark’s video podcast, promising a unique blend of information, inspiration, and entertainment.