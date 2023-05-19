Johnnie Walker launches Walk Beyond campaign to move subcultures forward and inspire collective progress

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch whisky, has launched a new campaign, Walk Beyond, that builds on the brand’s Keep Walking “collective progress” message. Establishing a new platform of unexpected, never-before-seen collaborations, the campaign brings bold multi-hyphenates together to create bold acts that move local subcultures forward.

Spearheading this new platform for new and unexpected collaborations are cultural trailblazers and leaders of subcultures who can spark a new movement through their access, insight, and representation in their community.

“The Walk Beyond campaign zones in on accessing the subcultures and communities that are influencing modern culture and partnering with them to create platforms that drive meaningful experiences that bring more people together and generate positive impact,” explains Merell Beltran, Diageo Philippines Marketing Manager for Culture and Advocacy.

“Walk Beyond” is being brought to life in countries all across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, beginning April 2023, through a series of locally relevant executions that deliver culture-defining moments.

Be part of a whole new concert experience when Johnnie Walker takes audiences to the Metaverse

The first of these initiatives is Johnnie Walker’s first real-time VR and AR concert in the Metaverse, as the brand crosses over to digitally-led platforms and experiences to connect with people around the world in authentic and engaging ways. The virtual concert, produced in partnership with Hypebeast, will take place on June 9, 2023 and will be headlined by Johnnie Walker Philippines Ambassador James Reid and South Korean singer Hyoyeon.

Access to the Metaverse concert will be granted to those who purchase a bottle of Black Label at S&R, 7-11 and the official Diageo store in Lazada or Shopee and enter the raffle competition online by scanning the bottle’s QR code. Only 20 lucky winners will receive VIP access to the concert event and 2 exclusive Meta Quest VR headsets that they will use to watch the event.

Johnnie Walker collaborates with Manila’s emerging rollerskate community

Blending the sounds & styles of Pinoy-pop and roller skating, Johnnie Walker is also set to release a documentary series titled Rhythm & Roll, produced in partnership with Vice, a global media platform dedicated to amplifying voices in arts, culture, and modern society .

The series follows James Reid as he takes to the streets with The Skatebomb Girls, an all-Filipina skate squad, as they explore Manila’s emerging skate community and promote a new movement in female-led street culture.

Viewers can catch the content series this May 2023 on the Vice website, which will be released together with a brand new track by James Reid and a music video featuring the Skatebomb Girls, an all-Filipina roller squad.

Enabling bold steps in more communities and subcultures through Walk Beyond

Through the Walk Beyond platform, Johnnie Walker takes a step forward in being a beacon of progress in culture. After its launch, Johnnie Walker will continue to partner with local communities and subcultures to enable more bold steps and mobilize other creatives to showcase their craft.

“Creating platforms for representation and collective progress is one of Johnnie Walker’s global missions, and we are eager to keep working with different artists while seeking out unique opportunities to platform their stories that will lead to positive, meaningful change” adds Beltran.

Follow Johnnie Walker on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information on events and announcements.

Drink responsibly. Visit DrinkIQ.com to learn more about alcohol facts.