Editorial Cartoon May 19, 2023

The letter goes: “I am sorry to hear about your cancer journey too but applaud you that you are still working.” It is a letter sender approximating her experience with the disease that my cousin, Jessie, was also going through. This was Jessie’s reply: “When my lung cancer metastasized to my brain I agreed to the recommendation of brain radiation on the hope that it would eliminate those lesions or at least retard their growth or spread, already more than a dozen of 3-6 mm all over both ‘hemispheres’.”