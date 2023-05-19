Editorial Cartoon May 19, 2023

Avoiding the ‘ticking time bomb’ scenario
A brand new world of misery awaits Filipino workers in the informal sector when they reach retirement age and are no longer economically productive. That’s the “ticking time bomb” scenario described by University of the Philippines School of Labor and Industrial Relations (UP-SOLAIR) Professor Emily Christi A. Cabegin, who warned that the government may have to spend millions of pesos to take care of thousands of informally employed workers that are not covered by a pension scheme once they retire.