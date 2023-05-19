Bravo Zulu bags CGFI Invitational Regular golf title

BRAVO Zulu Security became the inaugural champion of the Cordillera Golfers Foundation Inc. Invitational Tournament following a runaway finish in Regular Class A on Friday at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club in Baguio City.

Bravo Sulu stared at a measly four-point lead after the first day of tournament at Camp John Hay, but uncorked a flight best 109 points at the longer Pinewoods layout to finish with 232 for a 31-point victory over second placer Immipugo.

Ranz Balay-odao was the team’s best scorer with 30 points. Ramir Badua came in with 29 points, while first round topnotcher Mars Mudon had 26 and Henry Rosito chipped in 24 for Bravo Zulu, which became the first unofficial champion in the seven-flight tournament aimed to help indigent Cordillera learners.

Immipugo found the longer layout that is always shrouded by fog a tough nut to crack as it tallied only 82 points and a 201 total to salvage second place.

Noel Beleran and Harry Paltongan, who both had even par for 36 at John Hay, managed 25 and 21 points, respectively, to tow the team which gained 19 and 17 points from Ruben Guinolbay and Francis Cuyop, respectively.

Grumpy Joe went even par capped by the 36 points of Jose Ravinar Austria for a second-best 101 for third place finish. RUA Construction limped home with a 68.

Ravinar, who had a one under for 37 at John Hay, was ably assisted by Von Vargas (24), Jamil Ramirez (21) and Ethan Co (20) for a 191 total that was good for third place.

Owner and former Philippine Basketball Association player Benedict Fernandez did not play after a harrowing first day effort.

Rua, which was one down on the eventual champion after the first round, could only muster 68 points on the 19 of owner Rommy Aquino, 18s from former top Baguio City amateur golfer Chester Calpotura and Rudy Lockey and 13 from retired police general Clyde Cabreros.

RUA finished with 190, just one off Grumpy Joe.

Grumpy Joe’s Austria was the runaway individual Class A champion with his one under 73—a 12-shot victory over Balay-odao of team champion Bravo Sulu and Beleran of Immipugo.

Aaron Cadiogan opened with 23 points to lead Buy Bust to a two-point lead in Regular C at John Hay. Willy Cayat had 22 points, Baguio City Councilor Michael Lawana 19 and Jeff Balangitan 18 for the team.

Warren Dagupon made 23 points for Pines Kumpadres which scored 80 points. Ramon Baloy-odao and Michael Atolba had a pair of 21s and Vincent Balaodan chipped in 15 for the team.

Three shot down was Laus Group with Eduardo Sobrepena scoring a team best 24 points. Nine other teams saw action in the flight.

MCG-Wednesday Club of Mimosa Team 2 tallied 92 points at John Hay to take a two-shot lead on Carl-Fran Golf Guild in Seniors B.

Mario Dennis Lumpay top billed for MCG with 26 points, while Enrico Santos, Noel Yamzon and Bienvenido Perez scored 24, 23 and 19, respectively.

Local physician Charles Valencerina scored a three over for 33 points, to lead Carl-Fran to 90 and second spot. Brother Ceasar made 25, Willy Tacayan produced 17 markers, while Clifton Valencerina chipped in 15 and lead Greenwater Meadows by nine.

Greenwater, whose team 1 leads in Seniors A, had 28 and 24 from brothers Jack and Larry Puckett, respectively, while Catalino Geston, Jr. and Chris Ismael added 17 and 12, respectively.

Six other teams are playing in the flight which moves to Pinewoods for the final day Friday.

Games in the three flight championship is ongoing at the John Hay layout.

The three-day tournament ends Saturday and will be followed by the awards and dinner ceremony at the CAP John Hay covered court.