Blind Spot

NO MORE PROJECT TOGETHER

WHAT’S this we hear from a very reliable source about this network’s two top stars not being on good terms? This is reportedly the reason why their project together was shelved. It is also said to be the reason why we cannot expect another project with them together. The actor reportedly changed his mind about working for the actress because she is not good for his career, which is kind of true. He also feels that the actress exudes bad energy. So, for now, the project is shelved. The actor has reportedly told his close associates that he will try to avoid working with her always for this reason.

IT’S A NO

AS his son and girlfriend continue to mark relationship milestones together, the actor’s dislike for the girl continues to grow. The actor and his wife, also an actress, have always been wary of the girl and her motives for entering into a relationship with their son but they tried to give her a chance. The thing is, the son, who’s also in show business, is said to be a battered boyfriend. The girl is reportedly quite domineering and would not hesitate to hurt her boyfriend physically if she doesn’t get her way. Another thing that annoys the actor is that their son’s girlfriend won’t go out with him if they’re chaperoned. She wants them to go on dates with him only and not with a driver or personal assistant. The actor and his wife aren’t strict parents but they want the best for their kids. Despite their objections, however, there is nothing they can do because their son is madly in love with the girl.

SUSPICIOUS BEHAVIOR

THE guy fancies himself to be an impresario but in reality, he is someone with an unsavory reputation in the industry he is in. The guy started out strong and built a good name for himself in the fashion and modeling industry. But as he became richer and more famous, he started to become a suspicious character. He reportedly owes money to a lot of people and is said to have reneged on his organization’s obligations to a number of companies. According to his detractors, the guy used the money he borrowed from people to travel with his boyfriend, a starlet.

PERSISTENT SUITOR

HOW true is the rumor that the seasoned actor is wooing this sexy actress, who is kind of attracted to him but is being held back by many questions. No one knows if the actor and the mother of his kids who’s also an actress are still together. The sexy actress and her longtime beau have just split and if she ever enters into a new relationship, she would prefer it that the guy was single. But there’s no denying that the actor is a persistent suitor who could sweep a girl off her feet. It would be interesting to see if the sexy actress succumbs to his charms.

Image credits: Chritian Orevena on Unsplash





