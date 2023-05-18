Vista Estates unveils newest development in Tuguegarao and Cordilleras: Welcome to NuCiti

City of Tuguegarao :

Gateway to Ilocandia and the Cordilleras

Nestled in the verdant Cagayan Valley, protected by the Sierra Madre in the east, the Cordillera in the west, and the Caraballo Mountain in the south, Tuguegarao was founded over four centuries ago. Presently, it is the hub of socio-economic growth in Region ll and a major trade, education, and government center in Northeastern Luzon. Tuguegarao City is the capital of Cagayan Province and Regional Center of the Cagayan Valley Region.

Tuguegarao’s capabilities include higher-level facilities, services, and amenities. An emerging metropolis where the Regional Trading Center and Regional Support Service Center for Tourism and Industrial Development and Agricultural Modernization can be found, it is also a backbone support to the Cauayan Regional Agro-industrial Center in Isabela and the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Free Port in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Tuguegarao’s public and private investments collaborate and induce massive and rapid modernization, making it a responsive service core for the vast production areas and a support center to the secondary and tertiary growth areas of the region that include the Provinces of Kalinga and Apayao of the Cordilleras.

This is the site of Vista Estates’ newest master planned development.

Welcome to NuCiti:

Primary Growth Center of the Region

Tuguegarao offers investment incentives, industrial sites, industry promotions and training for livelihood projects, as well as socio-economic infrastructure development to boost its local economy and amplify tourism. The city also boasts of skilled and professional manpower, reliable business facilities and amenities, upgraded technology, national, as well as international linkages.

It is no wonder that the city is now one of the important sites of Vista Estates’ development programs. Spanning 100 hectares, NuCiti by Vista Estates at Carig Sur, Tuguegarao, will definitely provide its investors a well-deserved refuge of contemporary vertical residences, facilities, and commercial establishments that will rival the best in the country.

Inspired by the sights and sounds of Hollywood in California, U.S.A, NuCiti’s lifescapes will mimic the sceneries and vibe of the state.

Where Tinseltown Allure Meets Tropical Charm

Inspired by the sights and sounds of Hollywood in California, U.S.A, NuCiti’s lifescapes will mimic the sceneries and vibe of the state which is known for its bustling streets, iconic landmarks, and breathtaking views.

Aside from vertical residences, the estate’s first district, Rosevale, will feature a gallery of luxurious shopping and dining establishments reminiscent of Rodeo Drive, a world-renowned street in Hollywood that is considered to be a shopping mecca that cater to the upscale market.

Rosevale Towers, a multi-tower, mid-rise enclave sitting on 1.6 hectares within the 18-hectare Rosevale district.



Life Blooms in the NuCiti

Rising within the sprawling 100-hectare NuCiti by Vista Estates are six key areas of development that will change the lifescapes in the valley. The first, affectionately named Rosevale, is an 18-hectare allocation for mid-rise condominium towers, a commercial and retail hub featuring lifestyle sprawls, and retail pads. It will also offer a smorgasbord of novel dining concepts like Dear Joe. The district is poised to cater to the growing demand for condo living.

The flourishing city welcomes Rosevale Towers, a multi-tower enclave sitting on 1.6 hectares within the 18-hectare district. Rosevale, a combination of the words rose and valley, draws inspiration from the breathtaking beauty of the “Queen of Flowers.”

Multi-hued rose gardens of various types will be strewn along pathways leading up to the districts and villages. When in bloom, the roses and other floral species will bathe the entire estate with their fragrance.

Rosevale is a fitting sanctuary and an alluring destination for nature lovers and eco-enthusiasts.

An inspiring blend of sophisticated finishes and custom details in each home interior.

Meet the Vista Estates

Where “Home” is an Entire City

The belief that “Filipinos deserve better” has always been integral to Vista Land’s day-to-day operations, as well as its success. Creating better, vaster, and more global offerings and experiences for its residents has always been the impetus behind the company’s continuous evolution. This evolution has become the antecedent for Vista Estates––cities built within cities that offer what an urban sprawl purveys, but in microcosm. These miniature metropolises come infused with themes and offerings inspired by the best-loved places in the world and are designed to re-create global living and lifestyles. Beyond that, they offer entertainment, work opportunities, services, open spaces, transportation, and residential options one would find in an entire city, but right at their residents’ backyards––within the communities they call “home.”

The experience is elevated and global––taking the best the world has to offer home to roost. Roost it does, to date, there are 60 Vista Estates scattered across the country, finding the places across our islands where Filipinos prefer to live, choose to raise their families, and dream about tomorrows they work so hard for.

With Vista Estates, Vista Land turns its focus on the creation of fully-integrated urban developments that bring together themed residences––both vertical and horizontal, retail, offices, universities, healthcare and other institutions, and leisure––all at global standard levels. Now, there’s no need to go far from home. One can fully enjoy the lifestyle one hopes for right in the “neighborhood.”

An investment into a better way of living

Vista Land is investing into these master planned developments, making good on its promise to its homebuyers and investors to continue to create superior offerings, and more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

Ready to aspire for amazing? Explore Vista Estates’ grand master planned communities.

Visit https://vistaestates.vistaland.com.ph or follow us on social media @VistalandAndLifescapesOfficial.