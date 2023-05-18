UP-TCAGP, RASA Surveying strengthen partnership with recently signed MOU

The University of the Philippines (UP), through its Training Center for Applied Geodesy and Photogrammetry (TCAGP), and RASA Surveying and Realty/RASA Surveying Instruments (RASA Surveying), a renowned land surveying and realty company, have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to strengthen the existing partnership between the two institutions, focusing on academic cooperation and mutual understanding.

According to Engr. Raymund Arnold S. Alberto, president of RASA Surveying , “this agreement sets the groundwork for collaborative research, student internships, and the sharing of data and information to support the advancement of the geodetic engineering field. The partnership signifies our commitment to promote innovation and excellence in geodetic engineering, recognizing its importance in the Philippines.”

Engr. Alberto emphasized that the RASA-TCGAP partnership will strive to be an inspiration to our future Geodetic Engineers and we will build an engineering environment for them to become leaders not just managers, socially relevant, Climate Change aware, and more importantly extraordinary Geodetic Engineers.

University of the Philippines President Angelo A. Jimenez said, “UP is honored to partner with RASA, an industry leader in geomatics engineering services, to pursue collaborative research opportunities designed to advance our academic and research objectives. We hope to leverage our respective strength and capabilities to increase research and innovations in geomatics and geospatial information in the Philippines.”

Jimenez stressed further that RASA’s expertise and resources would give UP TCAGP access to advance technology and data to help transition education into that 21st century and hope that this partnership will allow to strengthen collaboration with other government agencies and industries by sharing experts to assist in capacity-building programs.

Professor Maria Antonia N. Tanchuling, PhD, Dean of UP College of Engineering, said she is confident that “this collaboration will enable us to achieve greater heights in our research and academic endeavors. The college has always been committed to excellence in engineering education and research, and this MOU signing further strengthens our resolve to pursue innovation, knowledge creation and technology transfer for the betterment of society.”

The MOU signing is a significant step towards achieving the goal of developing geodetic engineering in the country, ultimately benefiting society as a whole. The partnership between UP TCAGP and RASA Surveying reinforces their shared mission of advancing geodetic engineering and paving the way for future collaborations.