UNDP, Albay LGU link up for disaster, climate resilience

THE provincial government of Albay and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Philippines launched a partnership for an initiative that will strengthen the disaster and climate resilience in the province.

Provincial governor Edcel “Grex” Lagman and UNDP Phils.’ deputy resident representative Edwine Carrie signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the “Strengthening Institutions and Empowering Localities against Disasters and Climate Change (SHIELD)” program, which will accelerate resilience-building efforts at the local level through multistakeholder collaboration to unlock financing and implement risk-informed and inclusive resilience actions.

Development First Counsellor Paul Harrington of the Australian Embassy and Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office Head Cedric Daep witnessed the signing, along with the province’s other key officials.

Through SHIELD, the Australian government has invested AU$18 million to support the government of the Philippines in building institutional and community resilience to climate change and natural hazards by enabling local governments in pursuing and investing in resilient development.

One of the most disaster-prone regions in the Philippines, Albay—which hosts an active volcano in Mt. Mayon—is found along the country’s eastern seaboard. The region is constantly faced with multiple, compounded hazards yearly because of its geographic properties and location. Chief among these hazardous risks are typhoons, which cause storm surges and extreme flooding. In addition, the province has mountainous areas prone to landslides and surface run-off.

With the strategic partnership, the provincial government of Albay targets to speed-up economic recovery by enhancing local governance, boost health-care delivery, strengthening disaster resilience, and rationalizing land use allocation.

Carrie reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to strengthen Albay’s resilience against natural disasters and climate change through the program: “What SHIELD is trying to accomplish is to build more resilient communities, local and provincial governments. UNDP is pleased to continue its long-standing partnership with Albay on disaster-risk reduction, climate change and sustainable development.”

The SHIELD program is being implemented by UNDP Phils., together with the Department of Interior and Local Government and consortium partners composed of the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society, National Resilience Council, Philippine Business for Social Progress, and UN-Habitat.

It will be implemented in 11 of the country’s most vulnerable provinces to disaster and climate change impacts. Other areas covered are Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Cagayan, Cebu, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Pampanga, Pangasinan and Quezon Province. The program will also include Metro Manila, given its vulnerability to earthquakes and its economic significance, along with the Bangsamoro Region, with the increasing disaster and climate vulnerability of conflict-affected areas.