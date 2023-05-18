SSS names ex-Laoag RTC judge into governing board

THE Social Security System (SSS) announced the appointment of Commissioner Manuel L. Argel Jr. as acting member of the Social Security Commission (SSC), the highest governing board of the SSS, representing the Employers’ Group.

The SSS said that Argel, who was first appointed as a member of the SSC in September 2019, is a member of its Audit Committee and Risk Management and Investments Committee as well as the SSS Nominee-Director in the Boards of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. and Philam Life Tower Management Corp.

Argel is a retired Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge for Laoag City, Ilocos Norte and a member of the Judiciary for 20 years. He served as the Executive Judge of RTC Laoag from 2005 to 2007 and was a Presidential Assistant for Region I in the Philippine Judges Association.

Prior to his service in the judicial branch, Argel was a private law practitioner for 20 years. In 1995, he was accredited as a Voluntary Labor Arbitrator of the Department of Labor and Employment National Conciliation and Mediation Board. He also held various positions in the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Ilocos Sur Chapter, National Citizen’s Movement for Free Elections, Ilocos Sur Local Amnesty Board and the People’s Assistance Development Action Center Inc.

In addition, Argel served in the legislative branch when he was elected in 1980 as a member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Vigan City. He was given the Legislator’s Award by the City Government of Vigan in 2008 in recognition of his accomplishments and contributions as a former legislator of the city.

Argel is a distinguished alumnus of San Beda University, where he obtained both his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Bachelor of Laws Degrees. He is also a Charter Grand Knight and Lecturer-Member of the Knights of Columbus.

Other members of the SSC are Secretary of Finance Benjamin E. Diokno (ex officio chairman); SSS President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet (vice-chairman); Secretary of Labor and Employment Bienvenido E. Laguesma (ex officio member); and Commissioners Diana Pardo Aguilar, Anita Bumpus-Quitain, Jose C. Julio, Robert Joseph M. De Claro and Eva B. Arcos.