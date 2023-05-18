Smoking causes premature aging of the skin—expert

It’s not only excessive sun exposure that can lead to damaged skin; smoking can also do the same.

Also, expect wrinkles sooner or other skin diseases. If worse comes to worst, you could develop skin cancer.

Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, former Health Secretary and currently a trustee of HealthJustice Philippines, said smoking speeds up the aging process of the skin.

“Smoking is linked to premature aging of the skin. Imagine a 40-year-old smoker with a skin of a 70-year-old?” Dr. Galvez Tan said noting that tobacco smoke contains thousands of harmful substances.

Dry skin

Dr. Galvez Tan said smoking may cause dry skin, uneven skin pigmentation, baggy eyes, a saggy jawline, and deeper facial wrinkles and furrows.

“If you want to delay the appearance of wrinkles quit smoking,” he said.

“Give your body more nutrients, increase the amount of oxygen that your body brings in, then you’ll feel and look better,” Dr. Galvez Tan added.

“Take care of your body and improve your general well-being. Resist the urge to smoke by keeping yourself busy. Exercise and eat healthy. Travel, get some fresh air,” he encouraged.

Image credits: Freepik.com





