San Beda storms past AMA Online in PBA D-League

MARINERONG Pilipino-San Beda kept AMA Online beneath the team standing following a 119-70 romp and clinched a playoff ticket in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions started slow but turned up the heat in the second half en route to their fourth straight win that assured them a quarterfinals spot with a bright chance to gain an outright semifinal seat.

With 4-1 record, the Red Lions could clinch an outright semis seat with a victory in its last game against Centro Escolar University.

James Payosing tallied 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes to anchor San Beda’s blowout win.

Gavril Tagala (13), Damie Cuntapay (13), Clifford Jopia (12), Jacob Cortez (10) Emmanuel Tagle (10), Alex Teruel II (10) and Yukien Andrada (10) also shine for the Red Lions.

“We started the game on a wrong foot. More than Xs and Os, it’s the attitude that we brought in the first half so we have to play with a better attitude,” San Beda coach Yuri Escueta said. “We have to respect our opponents and the game.”

“Finishing in the top 2 would be nice but as much as possible, we want to take it one game at a time,” he said. “We want to improve every game.”

AMA stormed to an early 11-4 lead San Beda came out flat. But the Red Lions slowly picked up their rhythm and by halftime enjoyed a 55-40 advantage.

Reed Baclig and Nikon Alina had 14 points each to pace the Titans, who stumbled to their fourth consecutive defeat in as many games.