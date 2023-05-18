PR and marketing leader Stratworks reinforces key strengths in executive reorganization

People-centered leadership, strategic thinking, and creative storytelling are the backbone of great agencies. For more than two decades, these have made Strategic Works, Inc. (Stratworks) an industry leader in PR and marketing communications.

Stratworks reaffirms their calling to utilize its people’s limitless talents to help brands build deeper connections with their consumers. In line with this mission, the agency has recently reorganized its executive suite, appointing a new managing director and key executives to lead the company.

Directors who have been in the company’s executive committee for the past 15 years, now hold new positions effective April 2, 2023. Mark Christian Parlade, previously the agency’s Public Relations Director is now the Managing Director.

Mark Christian Parlade is now the Managing Director of Stratworks

“Mark’s humility and willingness to learn, and putting people and relationships first have proven instrumental not only in his own growth, but the growth of people he works with as well. His hands-on leadership and collaborative approach have helped establish Stratworks as a leading, award-winning PR agency with an excellent reputation for being instrumental in building a strong brand reputation for their clients,” said Donna Nievera Conda, Stratworks president and co-CEO, about Parlade.

As Managing Director, Parlade will be responsible for the leadership and development of Stratworks’ business. He will play a vital role in leading its high-performance team to meet the company’s growth goals and deliver client delight.

“The times have changed but our mission from when we founded the company 24 years ago hasn’t: for us to help brands play relevant roles in people’s lives,” said Nievera Conda. “We’ve done this by having an ear to the ground on what people want, need and love.”

Donna Nievera Conda, Stratworks president and co-CEO and Oliver Conda, co-CEO

“Stratworks leads the industry with memorable campaigns and close partnerships with clients. We couldn’t have done this without the dedication of our team,” added Stratworks co-CEO Oliver Conda. “In this light, we are proud to announce the promotion of our passionate and experienced executives to key positions in the company.”

In addition to Parlade, top long-serving executives were also promoted. From previous director positions, Liezl Rustia is now Senior Vice President for Activations and Digital Marketing; Rey Ganayo, has been promoted to Vice President for Strategic Planning and Data Analytics; and Robbie David, is now Vice President for Client Service.

Strategic Business Unit Head Cathy Albaniel and Finance Director Ronald Cabanilla

Ronald Cabanilla, who had been heading the finance department was bumped up to Finance Director; while Strategic Business Unit Head Cathy Albaniel has been named Human Resources, Admin and IT director, a move that welcomes her into the agency’s executive committee.

Storytelling with heart and soul

At the heart of Stratworks’ success is effective storytelling, a strength that allows its client brands’ numerous campaigns to resonate with their customers and develop brand love and loyalty. This strength is constantly fueled by the agency’s deep roster of talented creatives who never fail to apply insightful knowledge, experience, and heart in their work.

Most notably, this has resulted in the agency cultivating deep and fruitful long-running relationships with some of the biggest brands both in the Philippines and around the world, such as Jollibee, PLDT Home, The Walt Disney Company, Cebuana Lhuillier, Universal Robina Corporation, and HP, to name a few.

These successful partnerships have also produced prestigious industry awards and recognitions for its various campaigns, such as its recent Grand Anvil Award at the 2023 Anvil Awards for top client PLDT Home.

Parlade reflected on the company’s leadership in the industry, saying, “At Stratworks, we are all creative storytellers. In this digital age, when the demand for compelling stories on a diverse range of platforms is great, we will continue to create unique and meaningful campaigns in media and social platforms that build value and brand love. I’m very excited to head a passionate team as Stratworks continues to forge ahead.”

For more on what agency is on fire about, visit https://www.facebook.com/Stratworks.