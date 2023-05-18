PLATFORM FOR POSSIBILITIES

byBusinessMirror
May 18, 2023
The Embassy of New Zealand hosted an event focused on empowering women in sports, and sports being a platform for tremendous possibilities.

It featured news presenter and former volleyball player Gretchen Ho as moderator (from left), sports journalist Rizza Diaz, Ambassador Peter Kell, professor and sports mentor Dr. Eloisa Hernandez, as well as former softball player and courtside reporter Paula Erika Reyes.

The panel discussion highlighted not only the importance of gender equality in sports, but also the immense array of opportunities that sports can offer to women and men of all ages and backgrounds.

NEW ZEALAND EMBASSY

