PERC Q1 profit hits P340M

Publicly-listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC) reported a net income of P340 million in the first quarter, 35 percent higher than the P252 million recorded in the same period a year ago.

The Yuchengco-led firm attributed the increase to the improved electricity sales of its renewable energy (RE) operating units and a significant increase in interest income from short-term investments.

“These increases cushioned the impact of the decline in PERC’s revenues from its Gabon oil operations due to lower crude oil prices,” PERC said in a statement.

Revenues stood at P607.58 million at end-March this year from P592.15 million posted in the same period a year ago. The bulk of PERC’s revenues came from its investments in RE projects through its subsidiary and RE holding company, PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC). PGEC through its PetroSolar Corp. subsidiary currently operates the 50MW Tarlac-1 and the 20MW Tarlac-2 solar power facilities in Central Technopark, Tarlac City. PGEC is also developing the 27MW Dagohoy solar project in Bohol and the 25MW Bugallon solar project in Pangasinan.

It holds majority stake in the 32-MW Maibarara geothermal power project in Batangas and has a 40-percent share in the 50-MW Nabas wind power project in Aklan.

The improved generation of the Maibarara during the quarter, compared with the same period last year, when major plant preventive maintenance was conducted, largely contributed to the 18-percent growth in electricity sales. The increases in short-term investments, and consequently, in interest income, were due mainly to Kyuden International Corp.’s infusion of equity into PGEC.