PBBM OKs adjustment in AFP fixed term law

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. shortened the fixed term and adjusted the compulsory retirement age of several key military positions under a new law.

On Wednesday, the President signed Republic Act (RA) No. 11939 amending RA No. 11709, which was passed into law just last year.

Under RA 11939, the maximum tour of duty of the following military officials were reduced from three years to just two consecutive years: Commanding General of the Philippine Army; Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force; and Flag Office in Command of the Philippine Navy.

The tour of duty of the Superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy was also shortened from four years to only two years.

The new legislation reiterated that after the maximum tour of duty of the said officials, they would not be eligible for any other position in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) unless they are promoted to the position of Chief of Staff, which still has a fixed three-year term.

It also set the compulsory retirement age for second lieutenant/ensign (0-1) to lieutenant general/vice admiral (0-9) upon reaching the age of 57 years old.

The same retirement age will also apply to enlisted personnel.

The new law also expanded the definition of active duty to include the recognition of service academy/foreign military training institutions as part of the number of days/months/years of cadetship.

Also extended was the maximum tenure of Brigadier General/Commodore (0-7) from three years to five years and for colonel/captain (PN) (0-6) from eight to 10 years.

The President was also given the power to extend the tenure-in-grade of offices in the permanent grades of Captain, Major, and Lieutenant Colonel, or their equivalent up to two promotional cycles “when necessary.”

RA 11939 also increased the authorized number of officers in active force in general/flag officer grade from 1 percent to 1.25 percent of the AFP Table of Organization.

Its provisions will cover even enlisted personnel appointed and/or promoted under RA 11709.

The Department of National Defense was tasked to come out with the implementing rules and regulations of RA 11939 30 days after it takes effect.

Image credits: PNA





