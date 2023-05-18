Music as therapy can make a difference in people’s lives

For thousands of years, music has become the fiber, the lifeblood of humanity. For many times in the past, music was even utilized to provide therapeutic benefits, as well as help provide health and well-being to those who need it.

And as technology continued to advance and humans experienced a lot more stress and anxious moments than ever before, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world, music therapy slowly emerged for its potential to bring stability and balance to those who may have experienced or are experiencing mental health issues.

Diverging from its usual topics, the recent “Stop C.O.V.I.D. Deaths” webinar titled “Musika, Musika, Pang-therapy at Iba Pa” that was organized by the University of the Philippines, the UP Manila NIH National Telehealth Center, together with the UP Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) introduced how music can help boost the body’s immune system and be tapped to help improve health and wellbeing, especially during stressful times.

How music can make a difference in people’s lives

MUSIC for Health practitioner and Faculty member of the College of Music and Performing Arts at St. Paul University–Manila, Ma. Solinda Garcia-Bautista, asked five questions: Does music boost the body’s immune system? Can music help soothe, vent out emotions? Can it bring back memories? Can music bring you into the moment? Does it help validate how we feel?

Music therapy can be such a flexible and innovative form of therapy, Garcia-Bautista said. “It is non-invasive, non-threatening and low risk and even economically viable most of the time. It’ll give us a sense of whether you pulled out an instrument to play or sing a song again, watch an online play or TikTok videos, things you probably didn’t do before.”

To distinguish music therapy from music education, as it implies, the desired outcome is therapeutic and not educational, those who seek therapy are not students but partners. The term “music medicine,” she said, also emerged recently, but clarified that music therapists do not necessarily do music medicine.

Although she is a member of the International Association for Music and Medicine, Garcia-Bautista stressed that it is really the healthcare professionals that carry out music medicine, whose goals may also be therapeutic but use certain songs or prescribed music that patients can listen to or play.

There is also “Community Music,” she said, like in choirs where individuals are given access so they can make music together. The goal of community music is not to necessarily teach them but to make music together as a form of creative expression with secondary positive psychological benefits.

The best music to use

GARCIA-BAUTISTA said individuals of various age levels may have different musical preferences so music therapists must know what music would be best to use for clients. “When investigating the effects of music, the importance of familiarity and past associations make understanding the role of personal preference crucial. It’s about finding what song is the client’s favorite and why, and their past association with the song.”

One study, she said, showed that preferred music can be an effective aid for reducing anxiety for patients in hospital contexts. Garcia-Bautista also cited a Greek study on patients undergoing kidney dialysis, which reported a significant reduction in pain perceptions among patients who listen to self-selected music.

Music, Garcia-Bautista said, can be regarded as a phenomenon in several levels like physiological level, where it has direct influence on the brain and body, syntactical because it’s like a comprehensible language where people can communicate through music, semantic where people tend to make non-musical meanings to music, or at the pragmatic or interpersonal level, a special human and social interaction that can open gates to old and new connections.

Music making a difference

MORE often than not, music can make people happy, sad, bitter, it can influence people’s emotions like listening to happy music when feeling down, or a sad song to remember a sad memory. “Many musical elements, including sweeping melodic lines, rhythmic accents and discordant harmonies draw out feelings of ominousness and fear. Musical experiences may not necessarily have to bring you always to peak experiences. They may bring about important changes such as increased positive emotions or reduced negative emotions.”

Scientific research, she said, has shown that music releases a range of neurochemicals in the brain such as dopamine serotonin and oxytocin that can play an important role in changing people’s moods. These days, music therapy can be utilized in psychiatric facilities, schools, long-term care facilities and hospitals.

It can also be used, she said, for positive coping skills to grief, loss, or death, depression and emotional disturbances, behavioral and developmental challenges, plus pediatric and adult medical care.

Why does musical therapy work? “Music therapy is a bridge,” Garcia-Bautista said. “It is perceived as a positive and non-threatening form of therapy because people can relate to music, helps open lines of communications between patients and therapists, and also helps regulate emotions, especially among teens who go through a developmental period that can be characterized by heightened emotions.”

For those with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), music therapy, she said, provides structural reality, order and predictability, while encouraging attention, focus and cooperation, which is what they need so that they can “learn more, absorb more, connect more and progress more.” Garcia-Bautista also noted that individuals with cancer can also benefit from music therapy because it enhances client-centered care, while those with dementia can benefit from music therapy since it integrates emotions, associations and memories, and also provides ways for those who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease the ability to interact socially with others.