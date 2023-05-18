Meralco, Rain or Shine swap players Belo and Torres

MAC BELO was traded by Meralco to Rain or Shine for 6-foot-6 sweet-shooting Norbert Torres in a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA)-approved transaction on Thursday.

Belo, 30, a former University Athletic Association of the Philippines Finals MVP from Far Eastern University, led Blackwater in 2019 with averages of 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds before being traded to Meralco in 2021 for Baser Amer.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Midsayap, Cotabato, had limited playing minutes under coach Norman Black due to injuries.

The 6-foot-6 former De La Salle University center Torres, on the other hand, averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds last year for Rain or Shine.