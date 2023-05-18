Medical Arts Tower, Inc. issues Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

DMCI: Muted growth likely due to inflation, geopolitics
Consunji-led DMCI Holdings Inc. said lingering challenges to the economy would weigh on the financial performance of the company this year.
Consunji-led DMCI Holdings Inc. said lingering challenges to the economy would weigh on the financial performance of the company this year.
Fresh River Lakes Corp. (FRLC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Gen Corp., was declared the winning party in the privatization of the 165-megawatt (MW) Casecnan hydroelectric power plant (CHEPP) in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.
Members of the board of First Gen Corp., led by its Chairman and CEO Federico R. Lopez (fifth from left), pose for a group photo after they were re-elected for another term during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting and elections on May 17, 2023.
Fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp. on Wednesday said it is planning to beef up its expansion in China using a capital-light strategy.