MakatiMed’s Section of Neurosurgery offers Cerebral bypass surgery with 100% success rate

The Section of Neurosurgery at Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) is proud to offer cerebral bypass surgery, a unique service that aims to restore or reconstitute blood flow to the brain vasculature. A group of professionals with extensive knowledge and skills performs this procedure. Among them is Dr. Guillermo Victorino T. Liabres, a pioneering cerebrovascular Neurosurgeon with extensive experience in performing extracranial-intracranial bypass surgery.

Cerebral bypass surgery redirects blood around blocked, stenosed, or pathologic arteries by utilizing a donor vessel coming from the extracranial or intracranial vasculature and anastomosing it to the recipient blood vessel inside the brain. It is commonly used to treat vascular pathologies such as intracranial stenosis, thrombosis, complex intracranial aneurysms, and moyamoya disease. This complex procedure is sometimes required for cranial or head and neck tumors.

Dr. Liabres, who completed his cerebrovascular clinical and research fellowship at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital with honors, has already performed 21 successful cerebral bypass surgeries at MakatiMed since he started practice in 2021. The bypass patency rate for all procedures he has done is 100 percent, as confirmed by intraoperative doppler, intraoperative ICG injection, CT angiogram, and digital subtraction angiography.

MakatiMed’s expert medical practitioners, state-of-the-science facility, along with the latest technology and equipment, ensures the best possible outcome for patients. The team continuously monitors the patient during surgery to ensure that the bypass is successful and that the patient is not at risk for any complications.

For more information about Makati Medical Center’s cerebral bypass surgery, you may contact the Section of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosciences through MakatiMed On-Call at +632.88888 999, e-mail mmc@makatimed.net.ph, or visit www.makatimed.net.ph. Follow @IamMakatiMed on Facebook and Twitter.