Lopez-led First Gen re-elects board

Members of the board of First Gen Corp., led by its Chairman and CEO Federico R. Lopez (fifth from left), pose for a group photo after they were re-elected for another term during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting and elections on May 17, 2023.

Also in photo are (from left) Atty. Rachel Hernandez, corporate secretary; Manuel L. Lopez Jr., director; Alicia Rita L. Morales, independent director; Francis Giles B. Puno, director, president and COO; Richard B. Tantoco, director and executive vice president; Edgar O. Chua, independent director; Manolo Michael De Guzman, director; and Cielito F. Habito, independent director. Also re-elected as directors are Elvira L. Bautista and Rafael L. Lopez (not in photo).

First Gen stands out as the country’s leading clean and renewable energy company with an installed capacity of at least 3,501.4 megawatts.

Its portfolio of power plants runs on renewable energy sources like geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar; and natural gas, which is considered the cleanest form of fossil fuel.

