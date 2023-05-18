Koica partners with Global Care, Phil. agencies for teens’ health

ON May 3 the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica), led by Country Director Kim Eun-sub, participated in the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with Global Care, the departments of Health and Education (DOH and DepEd) as well as the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) for the “Adolescents Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH) Project in Leyte, Philippines” project from 2023 to 2025.

The project is in partnership with Global Care, a Korean medical nongovernment organization specializing in international aid and development. It aims to promote ASRH in the province of Leyte. This will be achieved through activation of comprehensive sexuality and reproductive health education, along with the establishment of adolescent-friendly health services.

In his message, Kim said that the implementation of this project through Koica’s public-private partnership program reflects South Korea’s commitment to contribute in promoting better living standards, especially to all Filipino teenagers.

The DOH, DepEd and POPCOM expressed their gratitude to Koica and Global Care for this project and the long-standing partnership. They emphasized the alarming figures on teenage pregnancy in the Philippines, and the fact that it has been occurring with an increasing rate, especially at the younger ages of 10 to 14 years old. While the reality clearly shows that there is an urgent need to act, the agencies noted that the government cannot do it alone.

In addition, three recipient-municipalities of Jaro, Carigara and Barugo expressed their message of acceptance and strong support for the project. They were grateful for being selected among the municipalities in the province. The local government units assured all parties that they will perform well in order to reduce the number of teenage pregnancies in their areas.

Present in the event were Regional Director Exuperia Sabalberino of Eastern Visayas Center for Health Development, Regional Director Evelyn Fetalvero of DepEd, Regional Director Elnora Pulma of POPCOM, Mayor Jassie Tanala of Jaro, Mayor Eduardo Ong Jr. of Carigara, Sweet Mercy Pacolor of Philippine Koica Fellows Association, and Dr. Baek Eun-sung who is the general secretary of Global Care.