Increase in maternal deaths recorded due to high cost of health care in provinces

Aside from carrying the burden of the country’s huge economic divide, the high cost of healthcare is also depriving the marginalized Filipinos of quality health services.

In an ironic twist, the 2021 National Health Expenditure Survey revealed that Filipinos in rural areas have to shell out more money for health-care services and medicines compared to those living in urban areas and those with better income.

The result of the high cost in health care in the provinces has also resulted in an increase in maternal deaths during the past two years in the Philippines, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Philippines.

“In 2019, 1,458 women died of maternal causes. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the number increased to 2,478 in 2021, that is around six to seven Filipino women dying daily due to childbirth. During emergencies, when access to maternal health services is disrupted, more women die during pregnancy and childbirth,” said Dr. Leila Saiji Joudane, Country Representative of the UNFPA Philippines.

Causes of maternal deaths

According to the UNFPA Philippines, the top five causes of maternal deaths included complications in pregnancy, childbirth and puerperium, eclampsia, pre-eclampsia, and hemorrhage. Moreover, UNFPA Philippines said many of these deaths are preventable if only there was accessible proper medical interventions and adequate heatlhcare systems that are also resilient to emergencies.

Joudane said the causes of the women’s death are the absence of sexual and reproductive health services, inaccessible, unaffordable or of poor quality. Aside from the shortage of qualified personnel, she said there is also a lack of trained health-care workers that provide quality sexual and reproductive health information and services.

In the Philippines, 14 percent of pregnant women do not get regular check-ups and the other necessary medical care that they need during their pregnancy. One in 10 women do not give birth in health facilities or receive assistance from skilled healthcare personnel during childbirth.

Increase in maternal deaths

Globally, every two minutes, a woman dies giving birth. In the Philippines, the UNFPA noticed an increase of maternal deaths during the past two years: For every 1,300 women and girls in reproductive age, there is only one public health midwife.

With adequate support from health providers, family and society, Joudane said giving birth should be a very fulfilling and positive experience for mothers.

“Unfortunately, we see on a daily basis a significant number of women who do not get the support that they need. Worse, some do not receive crucial medical assistance, resulting in maternal mortality or death of women while giving birth or during pregnancy,” Joudane explained.

A UNFPA study conducted with Burnet Institute showed that globally, every dollar invested on family planning services gains $8.

Nevertheless, in the Philippines, the gains are even higher at $18. This is on top of the hundreds of thousands of mothers’ and children’s lives saved.

Preventable maternal mortality, the denial of rights or demographic change can all be addressed by making the world a more gender-equal place, according to Boudane.

Formidable task

However, Boudane said the task is formidable. She pointed out that gender inequality is at the root of so many other issues, including those mentioned above, must be recognized.

“Gender inequality is what keeps women out of the work force and schools, vulnerable to conflict and violence, and denies them the right to make decisions about their own bodies and health. And it’s what makes pregnancy a dangerous endeavor, one which hundreds of thousands of women do not survive,” she explained.

“As the sexual and reproductive health agency of the United Nations, we at UNFPA support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Philippines’ commitment to achieving universal health coverage and universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reducing to zero preventable maternal death,” she added.