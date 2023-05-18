Here’s why May is the best time to buy property

The month of May is that ideal time of the year when everything just comes together perfectly, telling you that it’s time to make your move when it comes to investing in real estate.

Here are five reasons why May is the perfect month to invest in a property.

1. Enjoy the Summer Season at its Peak

Investing in a ready-for-occupancy (RFO) development during this time — especially in one that is resort-style, with hotel-like interiors — allows you to experience summer in full swing. You get to bask in the warmth of the sun, enjoy morning walks and afternoon jogs at the park, and swim or lounge at the pool with your friends and loved ones.

Study hall, Green 2 Residences in Dasmarinas Cavite, Actual Photo



2. Preparation for the Upcoming Rental Season

For investment-savvy buyers out there looking to make passive income out of their real estate investment, buying an RFO property in May allows you ample time to prepare for the wave of potential renters that will be back after their summer vacation – students looking for a home close to school, and new graduates looking for an abode within walking distance from their new office.

Later on, the Christmas season will bring in a new batch of prospective tenants. Travelers and Overseas Filipino “balikbayans” will be looking for staycation-worthy places to celebrate the holidays in. Purchasing in May gives you enough time to decorate, stage the property, and market to these potential tenants.

Amenity Area, Air Residences off Ayala Avenue in Makati City, Actual Photo

3. Everyone is bright-eyed and optimistic for the second half of 2023.

May marks the midway point of the year, which can be a good time to reflect on your progress towards the goals you have set in the beginning of the year. It’s an opportunity to reassess your priorities and make changes where necessary. Let’s say your goal is to earn sustained passive income from your rental business in Makati City. By evaluating market trends and reviewing economic indicators, you get to take advantage of new opportunities early on and position yourself for long-term growth.

Pool Deck, Lush Residences off Ayala Avenue in Makati City, Actual Photo

4. It’s time for discounts and promotions!

May is typically a busy time in real estate. While several discounts and promotions abound the market, it’s important to, first and foremost, select a developer with a stellar reputation and a strong track record of noteworthy developments.

Steadfast in giving more Filipinos a chance to own and live in their dream home, DOT Property Southeast Asia’s Best Developer, SM Development Corporation (SMDC), is holding a series of open house activities in May in select SMDC RFO developments.

Explore the wharf-inspired amenities of Shore 3 Residences. Immerse yourself in the nature-themed Lush Residences. Experience unparalleled convenience at the centrally-located Fame Residences. Envision a tranquil lifestyle in the midst of nature at Vine Residences. Visit the master-planned developments of your choice, and decide which one will best suit your ideal lifestyle.

5. Buying in May means a PHP 50,000 discount…while being serenaded by Rico Blanco!

Here’s the most compelling reason to consider investing in an SMDC property in May.

Committed to elevating the standards of customer experience in real estate, SMDC provides prospective buyers and investors the best deals for their world-class property offerings in the most luxurious ways possible.

Simply connect with any SMDC property specialist, and score an invitation to SMDC Date Night this May 24 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, and you can enjoy a discount of up to PHP 50,000 on select SMDC pre-selling and RFO properties. This May, SMDC Date Night features a delightful evening of great food and OPM tunes with the Filipino icon and singer-songwriter, Rico Blanco.

There is definitely no better time to invest in property than now, and no developer to better invest in than SMDC.

