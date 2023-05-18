Ambassador Luc Véron (center) offered a toast to Foreign Affairs acting secretary Jesus Domingo (left) and dean of Diplomatic Corps Rev. Charles Brown (right) for this year’s European Union Day.

The envoy said that relations between the bloc and the Philippines are “based on shared values and interests, and we deeply appreciate the commitment of…President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who visited our capital, Brussels.”

For his part, Domingo cited the warm and friendly relations between and among Europeans and Filipinos: “When [they visit the Philippines, they do not go to some exotic, faraway place; they come] home.”

E. U. EMBASSY