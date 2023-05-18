DOTr unveils ‘green’ development for maritime industry

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Wednesday it will use the concepts of green maritime economy and sustainable consumption in the development of the maritime industry.

In a news statement, Transportation Undersecretary Elmer Sarmiento said the agency would be “implementing approaches that contribute to the Philippine economy” that are hinged on the concept of sustainability in the maritime sector.

He underscored the Philippines’ commitment to implement the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Strategy on greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction from ships and implement decarbonization “on a large scale,” while leveraging the full potential of the Paris Agreement.

“The Philippines is geared to implement its national contributions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as it strives for sustainability and clean growth by leveraging the full potential of the Paris Agreement and responding to post-pandemic needs,” he said.

Sarmiento added that the Philippines is open to entering into partnerships with other countries and collaborating on key environmental issues.

“We look forward to it with great optimism and that this will serve as a foundation for an inclusive, green, and resilient economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, including establishing climate priorities, such as energy transition and nature-based solutions,” he said.

The DOTr’s maritime infrastructure projects, he said, capitalize on the country’s archipelagic feature by constructing commercial and social-tourism ports.

He explained that such infrastructure projects would decongest other ports by opening up additional space for vessels and ensure efficient and faster turnaround of commercial vessels, adding that it will bring economic opportunities and equitable growth to coastal communities and fishers.

“While addressing the needs of coastal communities and fishers with better port facilities, our commercial ports are also addressing our economy’s connectivity and mobility needs,” he said. -30-