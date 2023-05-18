Denmark prods PHL to develop talents for wind-power sector

WITH the growing interest of foreign companies to invest in the Philippines’s wind-energy sector, Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin of Denmark has urged the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop a policy that will ensure the availability of Filipino talents in this front.

In a statement of the Danish Embassy in Manila, Mellbin underscored the opportunity for the Philippines to be a regional training hub because of the Filipinos’ English proficiency and being a highly globalized labor force.

The envoy said the DOE should craft a policy on developing a pool of skilled workers for the wind industry.

On April 24 to 28 Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla led a Philippine delegation to Denmark that focused on wind-energy cooperation. This was after the DOE awarded three service contracts to Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund (CINMF) to develop offshore wind-power projects in the country worth $5 billion.

“The visit also showed [global interest in supporting Filipino technicians’ education for renewable energy jobs in the country and overseas], where they could play a key role in making the global energy transition possible,” Mellbin added.

Lotilla also met with the Danish permanent secretary of State for Climate, Energy and Utilities during his visit in Denmark. The two officials agreed to work on a possible memorandum of understanding on the energy sector.

The Scandinavian country is one of the global leaders in renewable energy, and among lead providers of technologies assisting in climate-change mitigation.

In less than a year of the Marcos administration, two Danish firms have invested in the Philippines for offshore wind projects: CINMF, which is the first fully foreign-owned company that invested in the country’s renewable energy sector, and Copenhagen Energy. Their combined offshore wind capacity is at 6 gigawatts.

