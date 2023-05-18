DBM okays release of ₧15B for 5,000 classrooms

DAVAO CITY—Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman on Monday approved the release of P15 billion for the construction of almost 5,000 classrooms nationwide.

The DBM said 1,194 sites nationwide would be constructing 4,912 classrooms. The cost would total P15,151,709,646.

“The timely release of these funds, a joint request of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Education [DepEd], demonstrates that the Marcos administration does not hold back on investing in education. We need to build and repair classrooms to keep up with increasing enrollment in our public schools,” Pangandaman said.

The total construction cost would also include the replacement and completion of kindergarten, elementary and secondary school buildings and technical vocational laboratories, installation or replacement of disability access facilities, construction of water and sanitation facilities, and site improvement.

Some P131,427,470 of the total amount would be used for engineering and administrative overhead (EAO) expenses. This includes the hiring of individuals; conduct of preliminary and detailed engineering activities; pre-construction activities; construction project management; testing and quality control; acquisition, rehabilitation and repair of related equipment and parts; training, communication, per diem, and transportation expenses; and contingencies related to pre-construction activities.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier identified classroom shortage as the most urgent education issue and has committed to closing gaps in school infrastructure, the DBM said.

“Our schoolchildren need to be in an environment conducive to learning and fun. They need to be inside a safe, clean and conducive classroom to learn well. They are our best investment,” she added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier said in his budget message to prioritize the construction of new classrooms under DepEd’s Basic Education Facilities (BEF) as face-to-face classes started to resume.

Image credits: Official Gazette





