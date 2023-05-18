Crime deterrent: CA junks Mandaluyong City’s plea to lift ban on male motorcycle back riders

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has denied the plea of the Mandaluyong City government to reconsider its decision declaring as unconstitutional its ordinances that prohibit males from back riding on motorcycles as part of the city’s measures to curb criminality perpetrated by motorcycle riding men.

In a seven-page resolution penned by Associate Justice Raymond Reynold Lauigan, the CA’s Former Fifth Division held that Mandaluyong City failed to raise new arguments that would warrant the reversal its decision issued on September 28, 2021.

The CA, in its September 28, 2021 decision, reversed and set aside the ruling of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Mandaluyong City Branch 212, which denied the petition filed by lawyer Dino de Leon assailing the constitutionality of the Mandaluyong City Ordinance No. 550, S-2014, 595, S-2015, and 694, S-2018 or the so-called Motorcycle Riding-in-Tandem Ordinances.

The ordinances prohibit males from back riding on a motorcycle, except if the driver is their first-degree family member if they are 7 to 10 years old.

De Leon filed the case after he was apprehended on March 7, 2019 while riding on a motorcycle ride hailing service Angkas for violating the city’s anti-riding-in-tandem ordinances.

He then filed a petition before the Mandaluyong RTC seeking to declare the subject ordinances unconstitutional.

The trial court dismissed de Leon’s case, prompting him to elevate the issue before the CA.

In reversing the trial court’s decision, the CA said the subject ordinances are unconstitutional for being oppressive as they limit male back riders’ movement and mode of transportation even though there is no direct link or available statistical data presented to show that motorcycle riding criminals are males.

The CA also said the city government failed show that there are no other alternatives for the accomplishment of the purpose which are less intrusive of private rights.

The appellate court said the ordinances are “discriminatory both as to gender and as to the use of motorcycles as a mode of transportation and depended on broad generalizations.”

In its motion for reconsideration, the city government insisted that the enactment of the ordinances is a valid exercise of police power.

“The ordinance was enacted for the general welfare of all Mandaleños by maintaining security, peace and order in the City,” the city government said.

It also maintained that the said ordinances are not unfair, oppressive and unreasonable.

“The regulation, not prohibition of the use of motorcycles by certain male riders was necessary in order to curb the rising number of crimes, including robbery and murder, perpetrated by motorcycle riding-in-tandems,” the petitioner said.

However, the CA said the grounds raised by the petitioner “are mere rehash of matters already considered and passed upon” by it.

“Verily, we are one in the prevention of crimes for the City of Mandaluyong’s peace and order. However, we cannot uphold the constitutionality of the subject ordinances when, among other things, the mechanisms provided therein are beyond what is necessary for the accomplishment of the purpose that respondent-appellee City of Mandaluyong aspires…,” the decision read.