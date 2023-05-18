COURTESY CALL

byBusinessMirror
May 18, 2023
Ambassador Dr. Titanilla Toth and Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri highlighted the 50th-anniversary commemoration of bilateral relations with Hungary this year.

The senator cited the European country as a friend of the Philippines in the European Union that “continues to respect the Filipino people’s decisions.”

Zubiri appreciated Hungary’s utmost support for the extension of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences-Plus incentive or GSP+ to the Philippines, while admiring its willingness to work in a constructive and cooperative manner in deepening and strengthening relations, as well as further exploring potential areas for cooperation.

SENATE OIRP/RED SANTOS, OSP

