‘Chooks’ gives to Sisters of Mary

CHOOKS-TO-GO pledged recently a total of P2.8 million in annual financial support to Sisters of Mary Boystown and Girlstown in Silang, Cavite.

The assistance guarantees students in the religious institution would receive education and opportunities they deserve.

The support came before the Manila Chooks! squad represents the country in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters set this weekend at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas made the pledge to Sisters of Mary and also arranged a monthly Chooks-to-Go oven-roasted feast on top of providing 50 basketballs for the institution’s students.

“In all our undertakings, we are driven by a profound purpose—that of bridging the gaps that divide our society,” Mascariñas said. “Our commitment extends far beyond mere assistance and entertainment, for we believe that our collective actions have the power to shape a brighter future for our fellow Filipinos.”

“We view our position as a privilege, and it is through our endeavors that we humbly contribute to the advancement and unity of our beloved nation,” he added.

Manila Chooks! cagers Mac Tallo, Paul Desiderio, Brandon Ramirez, Dennis Santos, Cj Payawal, and head trainer Chico Lanete also graced the event, while singer Chloe provided the entertainment.

The Manila Masters, a FIBA level 10 tournament—the top competition on the 3×3 pro circuit—will draw fancied teams UB Huishan of Serbia, Riga of Latvia, Amsterdam HiPRO of the Netherlands and Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia.

The event has a $40,000 prize for the champion, while the second and third placers will take home $30,000 and $22,000, respectively.