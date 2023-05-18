Bravo Zulo, Balintaugan Const grab early lead in CGFI golfest

BRAVO Zulo Security Inc. and Balintaugan Construction led their respective divisions at the start Thursday of the first Cordillera Golfers Foundation Inc. Invitational Tournament at the Camp John Hay Golf Club in Baguio City.

Jeremiah Guanso made 35 points, Francis Banastao contributed 28 points and Rolly Tangalin and Sonny Liwan chipped in 27 and 25, respectively, for 113 points and a huge 25-point advantage over Palm Grove 2, which produced 88 at the par-69 John Hay course.

Jun Candy Ambasing made 25 points for Palm Grove 2 and got support from Randy dela Cruz (23) and Jason Ayugat (22). The 18 of William Biano counted as the last team score in the four-day event co-hosted by Pinewoods Golf and Country Club.

In Seniors A, Douglas Puckett came home with 36 points as Bravo Zulo Security Inc. tallied 122 to erect an 11-point lead against MCS-Wednesday Club of Mimosa Team 1.

Noel Sebastian backstopped Puckett with 31, Goody Ignacio counted with 29 while Dai Tsuchiya carded a 26.

Crisostomo Garbo led MCS-Wednesday with 31, with the pair of 28s from Danilo Abad and Dominico Hermoso Jr. and 26 from Emiliano Mendoza accounted for the squad’s 111 total.

Philex Mines, meanwhile, drew 33 from its COO Eulalio Austi, 27 from retirned police general Alexander Pumacha, 20 from Ferdinand Dimaiisip and 19 from Joser Siasat for 99 points.

Aplaya was a point as Ely Lagman and Mar Bustos came through with similar 27s. Paeng Ding and Ramon Aldana supported with 24 and 20, respectively.