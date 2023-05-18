BOC recovers P19.3M worth of shabu at Naia

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) recovered a stash of shabu worth P19.3 million concealed inside an abandoned luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on Wednesday, May 17.

In a statement, the BOC said that the luggage belong to a still unidentified Ugandan passenger who arrived in the Philippines via Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET628 and Philippine Airlines flight number PR 737.

“The luggage underwent X-ray, K9 sniffing, and 100 percent physical examination, which revealed 2.846 kilograms of shabu hidden inside a range of tools along with other personal effects,” the BOC said.

Meanwhile, PDEA has confirmed the estimated value of the seized shabu to be worth P19.3 million.

The seized luggage will undergo forfeiture proceedings as authorities investigate the passenger for possible violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Drug Act, and RA 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio reiterated BOC’s commitment to prevent the illicit entry of goods into the country.

Furthermore, BOC-Naia District Collector Yasmin Mapa said that they would continue to intensify border security and enhance coordination with partner agencies to combat illegal drug smuggling.