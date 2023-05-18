BFAR detects ‘red tide’ in 4 provinces

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has detected “red ride” in four different provinces.

In its latest bulletin, the BFAR said “shellfishes collected and tested from coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; San Pedro Bay in Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit.”

All shellfish and acetes or “alamang” are not safe for human consumption in the said areas, the BFAR said.

“Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe from human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are remove before cooking,” the bureau added.

The presence of red tide happens when harmful algae experiences a population boost, creating toxins that are harmful to people and animals.