AirAsia posts surge in bookings

Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines said on Wednesday it achieved 75 percent of its pre-pandemic summer booking levels.

AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve Dailisan said the top 5 most booked local destinations for Filipinos this summer include Cebu, Boracay, Tacloban, Iloilo, and Bohol.

“The surge in bookings this summer reflects a strong rebound in travel demand. We are thrilled to witness such enthusiasm from travelers, with reservations reaching unprecedented levels,” Dailisan said in a statement.

Taipei, Incheon, Bangkok, Narita, and Osaka meanwhile were the top-booked summer destinations for international travel.

“We attribute this overwhelming development to the continuous opening of international destinations, added flight frequencies, and the Filipino’s strong appetite for travel. AirAsia Philippines is committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey for all our guests,” he said.

Aside from the high volume of seats booked online, AirAsia also noticed that group bookings have also started to pick up as it rose by more than 140 percent in March to May.

“This only manifests that aside from solo travels, Filipino travelers are now keen on revisiting their sidelined travel buckets and excited to experience each destination’s cuisine, culture, and traditions along with their family, friends, and colleagues.”

AirAsia Philippines is capitalizing on Cebu as one of the alternatives to the Manila International Airport, especially with the mounting of more international flights to Narita, Osaka, Narita, Seoul, Kaohsiung, Kuala Lumpur, and Shenzhen.

“We would like our guests, solo and group travelers alike, especially those coming from Central Visayas to familiarize themselves with our flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport as this will not only save more travel time but will also foster inclusive growth within the region,” Dailisan said.