A NIGHT OF GLITZ AND GLAM | Philippine E-commerce Association’s (PECA) e-levate

One of the many things that prosper during the challenging years of the pandemic was the e-commerce industry. With most people relying heavily on the wonders of technology and electronic trading, many businesses across the planet have shifted to e-commerce platforms to flourish and reach new markets.

In the Philippines, Philippine Ecommerce Association (PECA) was established not only to promote camaraderie among e-comm players and enablers but also to protect and maintain their growing markets. Led by its president Mr. Jere Von Basa, PECA aims to build a much stronger connection within its local community to align their goals and commitment to the consuming public while protecting one another from the scams and fraudulent activities that are luring around the local and international e-commerce scene.

e-Levate for the World to See!

Just like a collision of stars in the universe, PECA’s e-levate was attended by numerous online personalities and executives all aspiring to connect and create a synergy that will reflect a unified goal and statement. Held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, e-levate presented a strong stand as different e-commerce stakeholders including online sellers, freelancers, advertisers, logistic providers, suppliers, importers, and manufacturers strut their way into the grandest networking event of the Philippine e-commerce industry.

“This event is just the beginning of our united stand towards a safer and more fruitful e-commerce platform for the Philippines. We hope that through this event, we will encourage more e-comm business owners to participate in our cause in building a better and wider e-commerce association for our country,” Basa shared.

The event showcased Philippines wonders through its drum-beating introduction to hopeful presentations that excites attendees.

“We at Seller’s Hub, Inc. would like to congratulate PECA for this wonderful initiative of gathering various e-commerce-based companies – from micro to bug enterprises – on this one event, which showcased Filipinos ingenuity, talent, and natural camaraderie. We hope that through this event, we will be able to widen our reach and establish a strong community that will protect our businesses and customers,” Mr. BK Rivera, CEO of Seller’s Hub.

A Showcased of Pinoy Pride!

Hosted by Regino Rubi and Kheena Median, e-elevate presented various personalities from the public and private sectors who showed commitment to PECA’s mission. Among these are Ms. Berlin Mabuna, the Department of Trade and Industry’s Chief of Ecommerce Division, Mr. Loki Tran, owner and CEO of G.I.P in the Philippines and Vietnam, Mr. Lorenz Ziller, Executive Director at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Mr. Steven Chen, president of Andrew’s International Publishing.

In honor of its member’s commitment to providing efficient service, PECA also awarded that night the top companies that excelled in each category:

Best e-Commerce Enabler Company – Great Deals E-Commerce Corp

Best Quality E-Commerce Fulfillment Services – Dropify

Best Innovative E-Commerce Technology – Pancake

Rising Start-Up Rising E-Commerce Company for 2022 – Philippian Marketing Corporation

Most Recognized Tiktok Live Seller – Gilbert Lanangan

Most Recognized Lazada Coach – Trixie Tagorda

Most Recognized Shopee Coach – Ruth Asbucan

Most Recognized Facebook Marketing Coach – Jungie Gumiran

Most Recognized Dropshipping Coach – Trixie Tagtagor

Start-Up Rising Brand for Beauty and Cosmetics – Evidenc3 Health, Beauty & Skin Essentials

Best Rising Start-Up Brand for Health and Wellness Category – Shantahl Direct Sales

Best Rising Start-Up Brand for Clothing Lines – Monarch PH

Best Quality E-commerce Training and Seminar – Six-Figure Ecom Mentorship

Best Innovative Brand, Best Choice Importation Services – Supercart Philippines

Most Recognized E-Commerce Personality – Chester Sy

Most Influential E-Commerce Personality – John Calub

The event also paved the way for the inauguration of the members of the Philippine E-commerce Association including, Jere Von Basa as President, Bjorn Ramos, and Hernani Razon as Directors for Membership, Kherk Roldan as Director for Public Grievances, Kyle Jarque as Director for Communication, Bryle Nicon Apduhan as Director for Technology Kristoffer Suillan as Director for Community, Joshua Vasquez as Director for Skills and Professional Development, Raffy Canare as Director for Government and Private Relation, Juhayrah Lacson as Executive Treasurer, Rheniel Flores as Executive Auditor, Mayette Estacion as Vice President for External Affairs and Rechil Dagatan for Vice President of Internal Affairs.

e-Levate is co-presented by JCI Makati, BNI, the Department of Trade and Industry E-commerce Office, and the National Privacy Commission, and sponsored by SupCart, Tiktok, LBC, Entrego, Success Mall, BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc., RAD Accounting and Consultancy Services, Spenmo, GoNutrients, VoicePlus, Airspeed, Pancake House, Evidence and the National Privacy Commission.

To know more about e-Levate, you may visit their website at https://elevate2023.renderforestsites.com.